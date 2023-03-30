During the San Diego Comic-Con last year, Marvel announced that the studio had plans in the pipeline for the development of Thunderbolts. In the months that followed, the cast and creative arms of the project have consistently grown with the addition of the likes of Ayo Edebiri coming aboard, whose role is still undisclosed. The Marvel movie will be helmed by director Jake Schreier and now, there is a new addition to the movie's creative team. Lee Sung Jin, creator of Netflix's dark comedy, Beef has boarded the film as a writer per Variety.

Jin's attachment to the project serves as a reunion between the writer and director Schreier after the pair collaborated on Beef. While speaking in an interview for the promotion of Beef with Variety, the writer revealed that Schreier had requested he joined the team, while also stating what exactly he'd be doing. “I’m rewriting it,” Lee says. “It’s the whole squad again. Jake asked me if I would come on board. I probably should have taken a break, but there’s a lot of themes and exciting things about the movie that I couldn’t help but sign on.”

The Beef showrunner goes on to express pleasure at being a part of the Marvel community saying, “It’s truly an honor to be part of a Marvel thing, but it is very different. One, it’s not my project, it’s Jake’s. It’s such a large scope and scale that the type of writing is very different. At the same time, the process feels the same, I’m still talking to Jake every day. … I think once you find the squad of people you love and trust and are so talented, you do everything you can to keep working with them.” The boarding of Thunderbolts by Jin also marks another reunion with a Beef colleague in Steven Yeun who had already joined the movie's cast earlier in the year. Yeun's character is believed to be one that would span multiple movies.

Who Else Is in Store for the Thunderbolts Film?

Marvel has succeeded in amassing an impressive cast for Thunderbolts. With the exception of the aforementioned additions, the movie also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Harbour who have both, in prior interviews with Collider, spoken highly of the upcoming movie. Others include Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Olga Kurylenko. As to what the movie's plot might be, Marvel is notorious for keeping details firmly under wraps. However, what we know is Thunderbolts will see Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's (Louis-Dreyfus) band of misfits come together. This team includes Bucky Barnes (Stan), the dangerous pair of U.S. Agent (Russell) and Yelena Belova (Pugh), Ghost (John-Kamen), Red Guardian (Harbour), and Taskmaster (Kurylenko).

Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26, 2024. You can check out our interview with David Harbour who'll be reprising his role as the Red Guardian in the upcoming Marvel flick.