The Thunderbolts finally became MCU official when it was announced by Kevin Feige during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con last July, sparking up speculations about who will be the lucky characters on the team. But it was during the recent D23 Expo when fans got confirmation on who exactly will be part of the mischievous group, and they are sure to cause a lot of chaos in the MCU.

Members of the much-awaited Thunderbolts include Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and the “leader” Countessa Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). While we wait for these anti-heroes to grace the screen together in 2024 when they cap off Phase Five, let’s recap what they were up to since the last time we saw them.

RELATED: Every Phase 5 Plot the MCU Has Set up So Far in Phase 4, From Thunderbolts to Cosmic Chaos

Yelena Belova

Yelena was first introduced in Black Widow, starring alongside her sister, Natasha (Scarlett Johansson). In the post-credit scene, we see Yelena visiting Natasha’s grave with her dog, clearly mourning the loss. We then see Valentina approach her, persuading Yelena to hunt down Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), and this leads to her surprise appearance in the Hawkeye series.

Hawkeye follows Clint who is yet again pulled into a rollercoaster of events upon meeting newcomer and skilled archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Yelena appears at the end of Episode 5 and attacks Clint as part of her directive as well as a personal vendetta. The fight continues in the finale which went down in Rockefeller Center. However, it stops when Clint manages to talk to Yelena, convincing her that Natasha loves her so much, and she sacrificed her life so that her loved ones would be safe. It's a heartbreaking scene, yet it’s a much-needed closure for both of them. This was Yelena’s last appearance, and besides Thunderbolts, it’s not yet confirmed if she will show up in other MCU films or shows.

Taskmaster

Image via Marvel

Taskmaster aka Antonia Dreykov is the antagonist in Black Widow and was last seen in the film finally breaking free from her father’s control after many years. She’s an incredibly skilled operative and is also able to mimic different fighting skills from our beloved heroes, making her a force to be reckoned with. There’s not much revealed about her background and what she is up to after being freed by Natasha, but we are certainly going to find out more about her in Thunderbolts and perhaps see a more fleshed-out character.

Red Guardian

Yet another character from Black Widow joins the team. Red Guardian aka Alexei Shostakov, much like Captain America, is a super-soldier who has incredible strength and is a father figure to Natasha and Yelena. He was an ally to General Dreykov (Ray Winstone) but was incarcerated when they had a falling out. After being bailed out by his daughters, he joins them in their mission to destroy the Red Room once and for all. We last see him helping Yelena free the other Black Widows from Dreykov’s control using an antidote. With his dry wit and ego, the Thunderbolts will surely be more colorful and fun with him around.

Ghost

Image Via Disney

Ghost aka Ava Starr appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp, the 2019 sequel to Ant-Man. The film follows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) who have opened a tunnel to the Quantum Realm, hoping that they would see Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) once again. However, they must face and defeat the threats that come with their mission, which includes defeating Ghost.

Ghost isn’t technically a villain, it just so happens that in order for her to survive, she must use Janet’s quantum energy which, in turn, can likely kill Janet. Ghost is a complex character and her morals aren’t always in the right due to years of resentment and anger. She was last seen hiding with Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne), an old friend of Pym who has helped Ava throughout the years when it comes to her molecular instability. In the post-credit scene, Scott’s crew decide to help stabilize Ava by harvesting quantum energy but was cut short when Hope, Hank, and Janet turned to dust during the operation.

Bucky Barnes

Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier was last seen in the hit Disney+ show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The action-packed show centers on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Besides Sam’s journey towards becoming Captain America, we also see Bucky trying to heal from years of trauma brought about by his time as the Winter Soldier, which is not an easy or smooth endeavor.

Fans were able to see more of Bucky’s internal conflict, especially how the super-soldier is handling life without Steve Rogers Chris Evans) after spending many years together. The show was able to depict his journey with more humanity as we saw him slowly accept his tragic past, making it clear by showing Bucky finally looking at peace in the finale. Bucky has been in the MCU the longest among the Thunderbolts, so we already know his background well enough to be able to gauge his way of thinking and what he’ll be like on the new team.

U.S. Agent

Image Via Disney+

John Walker (Russell) is not the most beloved character in the MCU as many believe that he’s not a worthy replacement for the Captain America title. However, his character went on a redemption route by the end of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier when he saves a truck full of hostages instead of taking revenge on Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman). He then agrees to team up with Valentina and becomes the U.S. Agent not long after, complete with a new suit. His being in the same team as Bucky is definitely a bit surprising considering that they hated each other at the start, but it does make sense now. Their dynamic is something to look forward to in the Thunderbolts.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

Image Via Disney

Contessa Valentina appeared both in Black Widow and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and is last seen recruiting members in what turns out to be the Thunderbolts. Described as a “funnier but darker version” of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Valentina is cunning, smart, and manipulative and she aims to create a team with morally gray characters, something that we will see in action soon. But for now, her character and her background remain a mystery.