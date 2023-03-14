Ever since it was announced that Steven Yeun would join the cast of the upcoming Thunderbolts film, nothing else has been discussed regarding the role he'll be playing in the story. Even now, as the actor tells Empire why he was compelled to join the cast of the movie, Yeun plays coy regarding any detail related to the Marvel character he'll bring to life next year. Nevertheless, the actor is very excited about being a part of one of the final films in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here's what he told the British magazine when asked about his experience of joining the production:

"I don’t know if it was explicitly on my bucket list, it was more the story, getting to work with Jake Schreier again, who directed Beef, and what his intentions were. The intentions of the particular character that they wanted me to play were very clear, and that’s what drew me to the film."

The Marvel movie marks a reunion for director Jake Schreier and Yeun after the pair previously worked together on Netflix's comedy series, Beef. In that story, Yeun plays Danny Cho, a man who is involved in a road rage accident, while the show explores the devastating ramifications the crash has on the lives of everyone directly or indirectly related to it. The show is set to premiere at this year's edition of the SXSW Festival, which is currently taking place at the Austin Convention Center in Texas. After that, it will be available to stream for audiences when it premieres on the platform on April 6.

But, perhaps, Yeun's most popular television role in his career has been playing Glenn Rhee in the AMC drama, The Walking Dead. Long before HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us took over Sunday nights with its wide variety of zombie drama, the reimagining of Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard's comic book series infected the small screen, gaining millions of viewers during its first seasons while quickly cementing itself as one of the most relevant television shows of the past decade. Yeun was a part of the blockbuster series for sixty-six episodes until his character died at the hands of the powerful Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in one of the most brutal death scenes of the entire program.

What Will Thunderbolts Be About?

While Marvel Studios is keeping precise plot details under wraps for the moment, several teases for the formation of an anti-hero team have been planted throughout the franchise's Phase Four. During the events of last year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) openly admits the government's interest in obtaining Vibranium by any means necessary. And ever since her first appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, de Fontaine has been keeping tabs on dangerous individuals such as the U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26, 2024. In the meantime, you can check out our interview with David Harbour who'll be reprising his role as the Red Guardian in the upcoming Marvel flick.