Lewis Pullman is diving into a major cinematic universe. Well, actually, two of them. Let's discuss the first — Pullman is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thunderbolts*' Robert "Bob" Reynolds, aka Sentry. But if we're being real here, folks, the big story? Pullman is officially expanding what can only be described as the Bob Cinematic Universe (BCU). After winning hearts as Robert "Bob" Floyd in 2022's sensation Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman now has two Bobs under his belt, proving that if you need something done, he's the man for the Bob.

Speaking to Collider's Christina Radish for the long-awaited Salem's Lot adaptation, Pullman had a laugh at the niche universe he'd inadvertently created and also opened up on another internet hit — the Thunderbolts* poster that some believe shows his character with an extra digit. When Christina asked him about it, Pullman admitted he was glad to be caught in a controversy that was amusing. He told Collider:

"I’ve heard about the six-finger thing. But if you look closely, there’s actually no mistakes going on. I actually spent some time because I was like, 'Did they give me a sixth finger?' But they didn’t. It’s just cropped at the right point where it looks like there’s an extra tip happening or something. But that’s about it. I love that."

Lewis Pullman Is Proud of the "Bob Legacy"

After the hard times the MCU has had lately, pre-Deadpool & Wolverine, let's be honest, a sixth finger being a talking point means things are going in the right direction. But now for the Bob of it all. Pullman had a little bit of fun but also revealed that as funny as it sounds, the "Bob legacy" is something he's proud to be part of. "I’d like to think it might just end here. It might just be a duo of Bobs. Just Bob squared", he said. "It’s a great honor. But they are very different Bobs. Really, their main similarity is that they’re just sharing this gorgeous name."

Pullman then revealed something bigger. He isn't just playing another Bob – he’s representing an entire Bob movement. "Every movie gives you a gift that allows you to immediately connect with certain people, and at least with Top Gun, playing Bob, I’ve met so many awesome guys whose names are Bob," he explained. "They come up to me and they’re like, ‘Dude, thanks for doing the Bob legacy strong.’ And then, you get to talk to people and you have a commonality. I’m very grateful and honored to be a part of the Bobs, in one way or another."

Thunderbolts* premieres in theaters on May 2, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our conversation with Pullman.