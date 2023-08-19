The Big Picture Marvel values creative freedom and is willing to rework scripts during production, as seen in the rewriting of Black Widow's third act.

David Harbour has revealed some new information about Thunderbolts, the upcoming Marvel ensemble movie in which he reprises his role as Red Guardian, the Soviet super-soldier answer to Captain America, as well as opening up on the process of shooting Black Widow, which was released in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Thunderbolts was due to begin shooting when the WGA strike began, with Marvel opting not to follow in the leads of other big projects and begin filming, as the studio prefers to have the flexibility to rewrite their scripts on the fly. Whether or not this is a positive thing is very much up for debate, as Marvel's recent mixed output has confirmed.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on Happy, Sad, Confused, the Stranger Things star noted that, when saying Thunderbolts had been postponed, "the entire third act" of the Scarlett Johansson-starring movie was rewritten while filming was ongoing, which certainly seems to add up given that third act's decidedly middling CGI and bombastic action, which is quite at odds with the rest of the movie's slightly more grounded feel.

Marvel Wants Creative Freedom

“Yeah, we were I think gonna go, and then they did want the opportunity to change some stuff. The interesting thing about Marvel, that’s so great about them, is that they do rework stuff, even big productions. Like Black Widow, the entire third act was reworked as we were shooting it, which is incredible. They just want that freedom.”

Harbour went on to praise the script for Thunderbolts, expressing his excitement at further exploring Red Guardian's personality as well as getting to work alongside on-screen daughter Florence Pugh once more, with the English star reprising her role as Yelena Belova, the new Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The script we have is really tight, and really great, and our director Jake [Schreier] thinks it’s great, but [Marvel] just want the freedom,” said the actor of the upcoming super-soldier team-up film’s development. “They don’t want to be stuck in the middle of a shoot and then have to go, ‘We can’t rewrite this’. I'm blessed to work with the Duffers, who write some of the greatest scripts on television and this, you know, these Marvel writers are writing incredible epic stories and they're letting the Red Guardian do stuff that he's never done before. That relationship with Yelena, we get to go into that more, and it's funny and satisfying in a real emotional way. Yeah, I'm just really blessed with these two amazing projects that aren't shooting."

Harbour will next be seen in Gran Turismo—which is based on a true story—opening in theatres on August 25.