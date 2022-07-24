San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing and Marvel Studios' illustrious Hall H panel delivered a long list of exciting announcements, including official confirmation from studio President Kevin Feige that Phase 5 is leading towards a Thunderbolts movie. Back in June, Deadline reported that Marvel had approached Jake Schreier to direct a script penned by Black Widow's scribe Eric Pearson, leading fans to start speculating about which one of Marvel's beloved morally grey and downright dangerous anti-heroes might be joining forces to cause a little trouble.

While there is still very little known about the direction that Marvel Studios plans to take the Thunderbolts, it's likely that the team-up of the ages will build on the nefarious scheming of Countessa Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who Marvel recently referred to as a "new leader" in the franchise. During Phase 4, she was seen luring Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) to hunt down Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and pushing John Walker (Wyatt Russell) in a new direction as U.S. Agent after his misguided stint as Captain America. Based on the comic books, one might expect to see Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Abomination (Tim Roth), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and potentially even the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) land on the Thunderbolt's roster of troublemakers.

Schreier is an unexpected director pick to take on an epic team-up like the Thunderbolts, with his most well-known work being the film adaptation of John Green's teen romance Paper Towns and a handful of music videos for singers like Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West.

During the panel, Feige shared the timeline for Phase 5, which will see Thunderbolts capping off a long list of exciting new series and movies, both ones we knew were on the horizon and brand-new ones, including Captain America: New World Order and the new series Daredevil: Born Again.

While we wait for more news about Marvel's plans for Thunderbolts and its premiere on July 26, 2024