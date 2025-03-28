As Marvel Studios continues its march toward Avengers: Doomsday — you know, the movie about the empty chairs — the spotlight has shifted to its next major release, Thunderbolts*, and fans just got a key piece of info: the run time. According to the film’s landing page on Regal’s official website, Thunderbolts* clocks in at 2 hours and 6 minutes (126 minutes). That makes it longer than both Captain America: Brave New World (118 minutes) and The Marvels (105 minutes), but slightly shorter than Deadpool & Wolverine (128 minutes) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (150 minutes). It also won’t beat the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set for a 140-minute theatrical run this summer.

Interestingly, the theater chain may have jumped the gun. While the run time was quietly posted online—alongside active showtimes and ticket availability—Marvel Studios has yet to make an official announcement about Thunderbolts* tickets being on sale.

Two hours is a pretty sweet spot for superhero fare: long enough to deliver spectacle, short enough to allow theaters to pack in more showings. With Thunderbolts* expected to carry major weight for the Multiverse Saga’s endgame, a tight runtime could help maximize its box office potential because more screenings means more dollars in the till.

Marvel has been working overtime on promotion, too. From a Wheaties-inspired poster to a trailer stylized like an A24 film, Thunderbolts* is getting some of the studio’s most creative marketing yet. And with buzz swirling around the introduction of powerhouse character Bob (Lewis Pullman), it’s clear Marvel wants this one to hit big.

Who's In 'Thunderbolts*'?

Set for release on May 2, Thunderbolts** brings together an ensemble of Marvel anti-heroes and reformed villains, many of whom audiences have already met across the MCU. The film stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and Hannah John-Kamen, all reprising their roles from previous Marvel titles.

Given the pre-existing familiarity, Thunderbolts** won’t need to spend much time on character introductions — unless everybody has forgotten them, which... isn't an impossibility — which likely helps explain its punchy 126-minute length. Instead, it can hit the ground running, which is a good thing.

That’s a big win for Marvel, which needs a crowd-pleaser after the lukewarm reception to Brave New World. And with Doomsday on the horizon, Marvel has made it clear this team-up flick is essential viewing, especially after several Thunderbolts members were confirmed for the Avengers: Doomsday roster. Like we said, the thing with the chairs in the place and the guy.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Thunderbolts*.