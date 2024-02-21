Before cameras begin rolling on Thunderbolts, the project has received a major update, with the studio hiring Joanna Calo to work on the script for the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Calo is a writer and an executive producer on The Bear, the successful FX series about a struggling restaurant in Chicago. Marvel Studios had previously hired Lee Sung Jin, the creator of Beef, to write the screenplay for the upcoming adventure that will feature villains and anti-heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe taking on a mission that was supposed to end with their deaths. It remains to be seen what the story of Thunderbolts will look like with Joanna Calo joining that writing efforts for the blockbuster.