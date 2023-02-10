He also shared his excitement about getting to work with the impressive cast attached to the film.

Since Thunderbolts was announced last year at San Diego Comic-Con, we have heard quite a bit from a handful of the film's stars, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Harbour, who have both hyped up the film as wild and exciting. Now, we're hearing from Sebastian Stan who reveals—he hasn't actually read the script, because he hasn't been sent it yet!

While discussing the upcoming film Sharper, Collider's own Steve Weintraub spoke with Stan about reprising his role as Bucky Barnes, and the actor hinted at why it makes sense for the character to return for Thunderbolts, especially at this stage in his character arc. Stan shared:

"As always, it's always a pleasure going back. Now it's an exciting time because this character can kind of go every which way. We sort of opened up the door for him in a lot of ways, but I haven't read the script."

Stan then revealed that he doesn't actually know what is going to happen in Thunderbolts, saying, "I still have not been sent it. It's pretty much on par as how it usually goes." He went on to say, "I'm really excited about the cast. There's a lot of great people in there that I'm looking forward to working with."

The last time audiences saw Bucky Barnes was in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which came to a close in April 2021. The series largely focused on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) taking up the mantle of Captain America, following Steve Roger's departure from the franchise. Mackie will be reprising his role in Captain America: A New World Order, as Sam clashes with Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford), which seems to indicate that—as expected—the films will build on each other.

Who Is In Thunderbolts?

Thunderbolts will see Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's (Louis-Dreyfus) band of misfits come together, which includes Bucky Barnes (Stan), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The film has had a few additions to the cast since it was first announced at SDCC, including The Bear's Ayo Edebiri.

Surprisingly, Marvel hasn't revealed if Daniel Brühl will be reprising his role as Helmut Zemo, which may indicate that Thunderbolts won't follow the same path as the comics, which saw the character lead the group. The Thunderbolts film is helmed by Jake Schreier with Black Widow's Eric Pearson writing the screenplay.

Thunderbolts is slated to premiere on July 26, 2024. Be sure to check out our full interview with Sebastian Stan soon.