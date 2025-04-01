The first look at Sentry's (Lewis Pullman) supersuit in Thunderbolts* has been revealed, but probably not in the way Marvel Studios intended. The powerful character who will fight against the unconventional vigilante team this summer will wear a costume similar to what has been seen in the comics. Sentry's appearance was revealed during a livestream organized by Hasbro in order to showcase their upcoming batch of action figures based on the world of Marvel. Disney had been trying to keep Sentry's appearance a secret over the course of many months, but as the film draws closer to release, it was only a matter of time before the movie's marketing got ahead of the studio.

Thunderbolts* will follow a team of unconventional super-powered characters from all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With President Ross (Harrison Ford) wanting to build a new team of Avengers from scratch in Captain America: Brave New World, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) will take upon herself to assemble a new version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The result will be an unreliable gang that will be forced to face one of the biggest threats the universe has ever seen. Previous marketing material for Thunderbolts* sold Sentry as someone more powerful than "all of the Avengers combined into one."

In the comic books that inspired Thunderbolts*, Sentry was introduced as an established hero nobody could remember, linking to a dreaded entity known only as The Void. The narrative around the character will be very different in the MCU. The movie directed by Jake Schreirer will focus on the Thunderbolts team and how they relate to one another in this dangerous mission. Time will tell how Sentry's origin this time around will shape the future of the franchise. Lewis Pullman is set to reprise his role as Sentry in next year's Avengers: Doomsday.

Who Will Return in 'Thunderbolts'?

Without an Avengers team to take care of the people of the MCU, some villains and anti-heroes from previous movies will be asked to protect the population. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is doing her best to honor Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) legacy. This will include joining the Thunderbolts. And after serving as the comedic relief of Black Widow, the Red Guardian (David Harbour) will be back to work for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Bucky (Sebastian Stan), the U.S. Agent (Wyatt Rusell) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) will also return in the second MCU movie of 2025.

Thunderbolts* will premiere in theaters in the United States on May 2. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.