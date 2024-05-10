The Big Picture Sebastian Stan rocks a traditional suit as Bucky Barnes in a new set image from Thunderbolts.

The MCU team-up movie is filming now, and also stars David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Wyatt Russell.

The movie is set to premiere on May 2, 2025.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts is shrouded in mystery, and the recent asterisk in its title only adds to the intrigue. While there's speculation in the ether about what the movie might actually be — Dark Avengers, anyone? — the current lineup suggests it’s more of a follow-up to Black Widow and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which means a familiar face. New imagery has emerged from the set of the movie, offering a glimpse of Sebastian Stan’s updated look as Bucky Barnes.

This time, Bucky is seen in a traditional suit, and he's rocking a funky new goatee, hinting at a possible undercover mission or simply a new, and frankly, tremendous style choice. While the photo is enough to stir excitement, it’s possible Bucky’s role in Thunderbolts might not be extensive, sparking concerns among fans that this could mark the end of his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Let's hope not.

Stan shared his enthusiasm for the film earlier this year when he spoke with Variety, stating, "I’m excited. I’m going to go back basically in a month or so. I’ve missed it. It’s a great cast. The batting average is so high that it’s difficult to always land everything right away. It’s always been a great experience. With this one in particular, I think there’s a lot of good things."

Who Else is in 'Thunderbolts'?

Unfortunately, Bucky isn’t expected to appear in Captain America: Brave New World, which is not just massively disappointing for fans but also a strange move, given Bucky's popularity. However, they can still look forward to seeing him in Thunderbolts. The confirmed cast for massive ensemble movie includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

In recent casting news, Geraldine Viswanathan has replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role, and Lewis Pullman has taken over as Sentry following Steven Yeun’s unexpected exit, both due to scheduling conflicts. This shake-up adds another layer of excitement and speculation around the film’s plot and character dynamics.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts is certainly shaping up to take the MCU in an interesting new direction. The film is slated for a May 2, 2025, release, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates and sneak peeks as production progresses.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and behind-the-scenes looks at Thunderbolts as we count down to its theatrical debut.