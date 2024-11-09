This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

A new look at Thunderbolts* has us excited. The Florence Pugh-led film focuses on Yelena Belova (Pugh) and a group of anti-heroes all working together thanks to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The team consists of John Walker (Wyatt Russell), the Red Guardian aka Alexei (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bob (Lewis Pullman). And in a new scene, we get to see the team see Bucky riding his motorcycle in to save them. Well, sort of.

The scene and trailer gives us a deeper look at how the team is going to function. But in the scene, John Walker, Ghost, and Yelena are all in Alexei's Red Guardian car trying to run away from military vehicles. They're shooting at the car and while Yelena tries to shoot at the trucks, one is suddenly blown up, and we see Bucky Barnes riding in on his motorcycle. In a genuinely cool move on a motorcycle, we get to see Bucky Barnes take every single truck out and moving towards the Red Guardian's car.

The motorcycle moves were very much like that of his scenes in Captain America: Civil War when he steals a motorcycle in order to try and run away from T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and those hunting him. But when John Walker, Ghost, Yelena, and Alexei all think he's there to help them, he blows up their car as well which leads into a new trailer for Thunderbolts* to unpack!

Thunderbolts* Special Look Focuses on the Team Dynamics

The trailer has a lot of the same scenes from the first trailer, but we get to see a bit more of them. Yelena and Ghost make fun of the fact that John Walker was Captain America for two seconds before they took the title away from him in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Alexei and Bucky Barnes are talking about Bucky's super soldier serum and we get to see Bob introduce himself to the team once again. But not before Yelena takes on John Walker himself and holds her own against him despite his own super solider serum. The dynamics of the team do seem to have Ghost and Yelena mocking the boys, and it is fun to see. Don't worry though, Valentina doesn't know who Alexei is and calls him a "Red Santa" and that's kind of hilarious.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2, 2025.