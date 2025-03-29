Comic book and movie fans’ opinions on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next film, Thunderbolts*, are split roughly a month ahead of its release. Detractors long for a version of the ensemble film that focuses on a group of characters with a greater variety of superhuman powers than the one that’s been selected, while others are excited to see the franchise’s antiheroes cross paths in a film that looks to put a surreal and darkly comedic spin on the superhero genre. I count myself among the latter group and my excitement for the film has only increased since some new details about its premise have been revealed.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val Is the Mastermind Behind 'Thunderbolts*'