Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is currently set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025. While the title hints at more surprises, the trailer gives fans a solid idea of what to expect from the anti-hero team-up. The MCU's Thunderbolts* roster surprised many comic book fans, with The Abomination (Tim Roth) and Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) being notably absent, despite being obvious choices given their MCU history. But the biggest surprise was the inclusion of "Bob," otherwise known as Sentry — a character not typically viewed as a grounded anti-hero like the rest of the team. With Lewis Pullman now set to play the role in the MCU, fans were left wondering why Steven Yeun, who was originally cast, had to drop out unexpectedly.

Why Did Steven Yeun Leave 'Thunderbolts*'?

Yeun’s casting in Thunderbolts* was first reported in early 2023, marking the actor’s second venture into the superhero genre, after voicing Mark Grayson (aka Invincible) in Prime Video’s Invincible series. However, Variety reported Yeun’s departure from the MCU film back in January. The MCU was under heavy criticism around this time, coming off the back of Jonathan Major’s assault and harassment charges, his eventual termination, and a string of certified flops ranging from Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, to Secret Invasion, and The Marvels. Many speculated that Yeun’s departure came due to Marvel’s rapid decline in quality output, but the real answer is far less dramatic. Yeun left the project due to scheduling conflicts caused by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes that forced Marvel to delay Thunderbolts* production until the following year. Yeun was working on Bong Joon-Ho’s latest sci-fi film, Mickey 17, and a romance drama called Love Me, co-starring alongside Kristen Stewart. Sentry would have also marked Yeun’s second time playing a superhero in a blue and yellow super suit, but sadly, Invincible will remain his only superhero in those colors.

Lewis Pullman Stepped In to Play Sentry in the MCU

Marvel opted to recast the character with Lewis Pullman stepping in as Sentry. Most will be familiar with Pullman from his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, where his character is amusingly also named "Bob." Pullman has also appeared in other notable projects such as Outer Range, Bad Times at the El Royale, and the latest adaptation of Stepen King’s vampire novel, 'Salem’s Lot. Pullman’s Sentry was revealed to fans in the Thunderbolts* trailer, where he was introduced simply as Bob. With the trailer not showing his powers and Marvel's fondness for playing details close to the vest, fans are left to speculate about his role and how he will fit into the unfolding storylines. However, anyone familiar with the comics will know that he's a hard one to take down.

Who Is Sentry in the Marvel Comics?

Sentry, also known as Robert ‘Bob’ Reynolds, is one of Marvel’s strongest superheroes. Sentry gained his powers after accidentally taking a version of the super-soldier serum that was used to create super soldiers like Captain America, Bucky Barnes, Isaiah Bradley, and Red Guardian. However, this new serum was designed to be exponentially more powerful, resulting in a hero often compared to Superman. Sentry has superhuman strength, the ability to fly, teleport, manipulate matter, and wield psionic powers. Unlike Superman, though, Sentry has a dark side as he fights for control of his mind against his alter-ego, the Void. It will be interesting to see how Sentry — and the Void — plays into the Thunderbolts* narrative and the role he'll play in the MCU as the cinematic universe moves towards Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

While Yeun will sadly not play Sentry, it doesn’t rule out potential future roles in the MCU. Shortly after his exit was announced, Yeun admitted he was very sorry to have to leave the film, and that he is keen to appear in the MCU moving forward. The actor told Variety, “I wanna do a Marvel movie.” When asked if he had any other roles in mind, Yeun stated, “I have some ideas.” Perhaps, it’s entirely possible that we’ll see him in the Marvel cinematic universe later down the line.

