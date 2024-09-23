There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if they could become something more. The Thunderbolts*...are not those people, but they're the best the Marvel Cinematic Universe has right now. The stories in Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and even Ant-Man and the Wasp collide in the newest MCU team-up film, where a group of roguish anti-heroes unite for the greater good, and we finally have an idea of what their journey will look like thanks to the recently released trailer.

Thunderbolts* has been shrouded in mystery for quite some time, with Marvel fans still debating what the asterisks at the end of the title is supposed to mean. We may not have all the answers just yet, but there are still some key details that the trailer reveals that could set up some big developments for the MCU's future. The trailer released is fairly similar to the footage shown at the most recent San Diego Comic Con and D23 Expo, but now we're able to really dissect what the trailer reveals and breakdown some of the big details.

'Black Widow's Yelena Belova and Red Guardian Reunite in 'Thunderbolts*'

Black Widow may have its issues, but there's one thing that just about every Marvel fan agrees on with the Scarlett Johansson-led spin-off: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbour) are excellent new additions to the MCU. As such, it makes sense that the very first thing we see in the Thunderbolts* trailer are the two characters' reuniting. Despite not actually being related, it's clear that Yelena and Alexei still view each other as daughter and father respectively, with Alexei even putting on a happy face for Yelena even though he's not in the most fulfilling of circumstances. (Another Black Widow co-star, Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), is also rumored to be returning in Thunderbolts*, though she doesn't make an appearance in the trailer.) Florence Pugh has already promised that Thunderbolts* will show a very different side to the assassin that we got to know in Black Widow and Hawkeye. Yelena says she's "drifting" without purpose, and that her job isn't fulfilling her either. Granted, her job also involves killing more than a few people.

Bucky Barnes and John Walker Are Moving Up in the World

Image via Marvel Studios

With two stars of Black Widow reuniting in Thunderbolts*, it's only fitting that two stars of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier meet up again as well. While Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is off trying to solve a government conspiracy in Captain America: Brave New World, his best frenemy Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is trying to work from within. It seems that the former brainwashed assassin has now found a government position, though we all know that he'll be putting his skills as the Winter Soldier to use sooner rather than later.

Another returning favorite from the Disney+ show is John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who we last saw suiting up as a U.S. Agent. Going from the next Captain America into a disgraced war criminal, Walker has now finally forgone his noble roots to become a merc for hire. In between all of that, though, he's now become a dad.

Yelena, John Walker, Taskmaster, and Ghost Have a Battle Royale

Image via Marvel Studios

A seemingly simple job goes wrong for Yelena when she ends up in a mysterious bunker, only to be shot at by John Walker. Things get even more complicated when two semi-reformed villains appear, those being Black Widow's Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and Ant-Man and the Wasp's Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). Both of the two villains now have some brand-new costumes, with each of them being more reminiscent of their comic counterparts. The four anti-heroes have a fearsome fight, only to be interrupted by a man known only as Bob (Lewis Pullman). Yelena figures out very quickly that they were all sent here for a reason, likely by the same person. The set-up theory is confirmed when they all find themselves trapped in the bunker with no easy means of escape.

Who Is Lewis Pullman's Bob?

Image via Marvel Studios

So who the hell is Bob anyway? Well, spoiler alert, but we have a pretty good idea who this mystery character is, and he's another archetype for a morally complicated Superman archetype (which makes sense given that the role originally went to Invincible star Steven Yeun before he departed the film). Bob is most likely short for Robert Reynolds, otherwise known as the superpowered character Sentry, who harbors a dark secret within him.

The Thunderbolts* trailer all-but-confirms Bob's true identity. First, we see him with bullet holes all over his clothes, though no damage seems to have been done to his skin. There's even a brief shot that features Sentry's logo later in the trailer, so it'll be interesting if he becomes a friend or a foe to the Thunderbolts* (they better hope for the former).

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's Obsession with Superheroes and Supervillains Continues

Image via Marvel Studios

The true puppet master pulling the strings in Thunderbolts* is almost certainly Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who has been sneaking around the MCU ever since Phase 4 began. To this day, she is a complete mystery, with really the only thing we know about her being that she was once married to Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), which we learned in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Still, she's being billed as the anti-Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and it's clear she has a lot of power, influence, and resources.

The trailer shows Val laughing it up at a dinner party, which has several significant artifacts from MCU history like Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) scepter from the first two Avengers films. Perhaps this could be a museum dedicated to housing trophies from some of the MCU's biggest villains. Val's MCU obsession doesn't end there, as it appears she may be the new owner of Avengers Tower, which was sold in Spider-Man: Homecoming. This hasn't been officially confirmed, but the layout of the penthouse seen in the trailer is virtually identical to that of the Avengers landmark.

Bucky Chases Down the Thunderbolts at the End of the Trailer

Image via Marvel Studios

The final scene showcased in the first Thunderbolts* trailer sees Yelena, Red Guardian, and John Walker being pursued by...Bucky? Walker is as surprised as we are, as Bucky opens fire on his eventual teammates. Bucky even utilizes the same explosive disk device that he used in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Could this mean that the reformed hero has somehow regressed to his brainwashed programming yet again?

We'll find out when Thunderbolts* premieres in theaters on May 2nd, 2025.