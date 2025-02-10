We're less than a week away from the release of Captain America: Brave New World, which will kick off 2025 for the MCU as its first of three feature films, but the studio is already angling up for success later in the year by releasing a new trailer for its second theatrical outing. As part of its Superbowl promotion, Marvel dropped the second official trailer for Thunderbolts*, the MCU team-up film that will see franchise veterans like Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh return to reprise their roles as Bucky Barnes and Yelena Belova, respectively. The film will also feature other performances from David Habour and Wyatt Russell, two super soldiers who are itching to get back into the fight after appearing in projects like Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

2024 was a relatively quiet year for Marvel from an output perspective; the studio released only one feature film and three Disney+ series, but the quality was anything but quiet. Deadpool & Wolverine debuted as Marvel's first R-rated movie to date and the film shattered records on its way to becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, while also introducing the world to new fan favorites like Channing Tatum's Gambit. Marvel also kicked off 2024 with its first TV-MA project, Echo, and then followed it up with X-Men '97, which went on to become the highest-rated Marvel project despite not taking place in the MCU. Marvel also dropped Agatha All Along to close out the year, which featured the return of Kathryn Hahn's charismatic purple witch and also introduced other major players like Death (Aubrey Plaza) and Wiccan (Joe Locke).

2025 Will Be Anything but Quiet for Marvel

Marvel released four projects in 2024, and that number is closer to 10 in 2025. After Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, Marvel will return to theaters with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is one of the most anticipated movies the studio has had since Infinity War and Endgame. Marvel also has other Disney+ series coming this year, like Daredevil: Born Again, starring Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal, and Vincent D'Onofrio. The studio will always further build out its animation division thanks to current projects like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and other releases later this year such as Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2 later this year. Check out the new trailer for the film above and find tickets below for a showtime of Captain America: Brave New World near you.

Thunderbolts* Release Date May 2, 2025 Director Jake Schreier Writers Lee Sung-jin, Eric Pearson, Joanna Calo Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Cast See All Florence Pugh Yelena Belova

Sebastian Stan James Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier

David Harbour Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian

Wyatt Russell John Walker / U.S. Agent

