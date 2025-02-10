Marvel Studios usually launches some of its biggest trailers during a Super Bowl, and this year is no exception. This time, Thunderbolts* is getting the spotlight with a full Super Bowl trailer dedicated to the titular team of antiheroes. Thunderbolts* getting the Super Bowl push is rather fitting, as Captain America: Brave New World is hitting theaters next week and The Fantastic Four: First Steps saw its highly-awaited trailer drop just the other day. And the Thunderbolts* trailer is packed full of details, as it not only highlights just how dysfunctional the Thunderbolts are, but also the scale of the threat they'll be fighting.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Explains That the Thunderbolts Are New York City's Last Hope

Image via Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts* doesn't waste any time in setting the stakes: the opening of the trailer showcases New York City being engulfed by shadows, and its residents being blinked away... leaving behind nothing but their shadows. Intercut with this footage is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) delivering a statement at a Congressional hearing: "Let's face facts. The Avengers are not coming. Who will keep the American people safe?" Watching Valentina's speech in the audience is Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), aka the Winter Soldier. Bucky decides to take matters into his own hands by apprehending Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), her adoptive father Alexei Shostakov, the Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Ava Starr, aka the Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

"There's some big threat out there, and you are going to help me stop it." Bucky tells his captives. When Yelena objects, he shoots back: "You got some place to be?" "I love that guy!" Alexei exclaims, bursting into laughter. In one sequence, director Jake Schreier establishes that this team falls somewhere in-between the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy... but with one key difference.

All of the Thunderbolts Have Plenty of Issues — And No Superpowers

Image via Marvel Studios

Throughout the trailer, Yelena points out two major elements that the Thunderbolts share. Unlike the Avengers, who boast gamma-powered strength, hi-tech armor, or godly hammers that summon lightning, none of them have any superpowers. "So what, we all just punch and shoot?" she asks. Indeed, the closest thing the group has to actual superpowers are Ava's intangibility and Bucky's mechanical arm. But the team is also highly dysfunctional; when Yelena unwittingly opens fire on Walker, he has to scream at her to stop. Valentina expands on this during a limo ride: "I can't think of a worse group of people trying to work together."

Yet behind the snark and the violence, it's shown that Yelena is struggling with her past actions. "Everyone here has done bad things. You can't escape the past," she says, clearly haunted by her time operating in the Red Room. "None of us are heroes." Bucky, who's no stranger to seeking redemption, tells her and the rest of the Thunderbolts, "So you can do something about it now, or live with it forever." Even Alexei delivers a surprisingly emotional moment, telling her, "Yelena, when I look at you, I don't see your mistakes. That's why we need each other." Not only does his speech bring Yelena to tears, but it convinces the rest of the team to face what's threatening New York.

'Thunderbolts*' Finally Reveals Its Big Bad