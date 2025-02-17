The Super Bowl gave us another look into Marvel’s Thunderbolts*. The upcoming superhero film marks the return of some fan-favorite MCU villains and anti-heroes from the past few years, as well as a few forgotten ones. When Marvel first announced the release slate for Phases 4 & 5 at Comic-Con in 2023, Thunderbolts* was listed as the final film, originally intended to wrap up Phase 5. Given the long gap between Avengers movies, Thunderbolts* would have acted as a placeholder, subbing in a villainous iteration of the iconic team to end Phase 5 with a bang. This seems fitting, considering the story of Thunderbolts* involves Valentina Allegra (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) recruiting ex-villains to take on the jobs meant for the Avengers, who are currently disassembled.

The MCU has gone through several shake-ups over the last few years, and Thunderbolts* now lies in the middle of Phase 5, with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars now wrapping up the multiverse saga. Nevertheless, the Thunderbolts will still have to take on an Avengers-level threat in the upcoming film. Now that The Void has been revealed as the main villain, the movie promises high stakes and big ramifications for the MCU.

To Understand the Void, We Need To Understand the Sentry

Image by Nimesh Niyomal

To understand The Void, we must look at another major character on the Thunderbolts roster, Bob (Lewis Pullman). Bob has been featured in several trailers, but we still haven’t seen his powers. Robert ‘Bob’ Reynolds is also known as The Sentry, one of Marvel’s strongest superheroes. The Sentry rivals Superman's strength and possesses abilities like matter manipulation and telepathy. Bob was the first test subject for an enhanced form of the super-soldier serum used on Captain America (Chris Evans), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Red Guardian (David Harbour). This experiment resulted in immense powers never before seen in any other super-soldier. Unlike the other Thunderbolts, Bob is a hero, which seems odd considering he's joining a team of villains. Like most things, Marvel, being a superhero comes with a catch, and Bob is no exception.

The Void Is One of Marvel's Most Dangerous Villains

Image via Marvel Studios

When Bob Reynolds first acquired his powers, a dark entity bonded to him, this entity is known as The Void. The Void is The Sentry’s darker half. While most heroes have an alter-ego, Bob is dealing with three different personas, similar to Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac). In the comics, The Void dates back to biblical times and was formerly known as God’s Angel of Death. The Void has many lethal abilities, ranging from immortality and raising the dead, to energy manipulation, super-strength, and telekinesis. The trailer shows him turning people into shadows with the wave of a hand, and he has previously created armies of shadow people in the comics. Bob faces an eternal battle to control his inner demon, placing him in a very difficult situation.

Given his immense powers, he’s one of Marvel’s most useful assets in any battle, able to take on the universe's most powerful villains when all else fails. World War Hulk was one of the most catastrophic events in Marvel history, where the Hulk returned to Earth and wiped out almost every hero who stood in his way. When all else failed, The Sentry defeated the Hulk and causing him to transform back into Bruce Banner. Bob Reynolds is a vital character in Marvel canon, but wherever the Sentry goes, The Void isn’t far behind.

Just as the Sentry can prevent huge disasters and topple powerful villains, The Void causes huge disasters and defeats Marvel’s strongest superheroes. The Void has wrought havoc across the Marvel Universe on many occasions, almost wiping out the population of New York, and razing Asgard to the ground. Fearing his destructive abilities, Bob tried to take his own life by flying into the sun, but even a supernova wasn’t able to destroy him. The Void’s power levels rival some of the MCU’s strongest characters, like Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Thanos (Josh Brolin), and the Celestials, leaving many confused about how the Thunderbolts will defeat him. The Thunderbolts are composed of mostly Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America variants. Characters like Bucky Barnes and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) are only slightly stronger than the average human, while Taskmaster, Yelena (Florence Pugh), and Ghost are just assassins. The current team is no match for The Sentry or The Void, but if we look back through the comics, we can see there are means to defeat him outside of brute strength.

The Thunderbolts Don’t Stand a Chance