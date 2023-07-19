You don’t even need to be a ThunderCats fan to appreciate this, but it’s better if you are: Super7 is letting Collider exclusively reveal the first images and product information for their new massive model that will come to life through crowdfunding. The Cat’s Lair is so big it practically swallows you into the eye of Thundera. The project launches today and offers special treats for any backers who help it get to the 3,000-backer goal by the end of the month. The playset is a jaw-dropping recreation of the Cat’s lair, complete with the iconic secret entrance and even conference rooms – and SDCC fans will have the chance to take a look at it up close!

The ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Cats’ Lair playset stands tall at over 36”, and it’s 53” wide and 33.5” deep when opened. Along with Berbils, the Super7 team really committed to bringing the fortress to life, making it chock-full of hidden defense weapons and special lighting effects – the best one, of course, being the massive cat head that swivels and has battery-powered light-up eyes and chest emblem. Posable turrets and cannons get revealed behind and under windows and paws, and the control room and pods have interchangeable screens.

Scaled for the 7” ULTIMATES! figures, the Cat’s Lair looks all the more impressive when the ThunderCats themselves populate it, which makes it seem like a perfect recreation of the popular 1980s animated series. You and your inner child – or actual children – will certainly have the time of your life recreating episode scenes at the command center, the ThunderTank maintenance hangar, weapons’ room and more.

ThunderCats, Hoooo! - Early Birds Get the Key to Thundera

Super7 is also offering a treat to early funders who collaborate with the project by July 30. If the ThunderCats’ ULTIMATES! Lair project reaches 3,000 backers by 11:59 PM PT on that day, everyone who ordered by this date will get an exclusive life-size key to Thundera that’s 4” long and comes with a leather strap. And it gets better: If the project reaches 4,000 backers, everyone will get more accessories including a Sword of Omens and a Claw Shield. Then, at 5,000 backers an Astral Projection Lion-O figure will be unveiled. The crowdfund will end on September 17, so there’s plenty of time for ThunderCats fans to spread the word and get their own fortress.

The ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Cats’ Lair is available for preorder on the Super 7 website for $650 plus $100 flat rate shipping. Check out more images and a list of the product information below:

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Bring Third Earth into your home with this epic crowdfund! In collaboration with our friends the Berbils™, our crack design team has created a monumental ThunderCats™ ULTIMATES! Cats’ Lair playset! At over 36” tall, 33.5” deep when open, and 53” wide when open, this mighty fortress is sized to accommodate your 7” scale ULTIMATES! Figures. It’s chock-full of hidden defense weapons, has special lighting effects, and unfolds to reveal a command center, removable control pods, the ThunderTank maintenance hangar, a hidden weapons room, and so much more! You’d have to travel to Third Earth to find anything close to rivaling this mighty ThunderCats™ fortress- save the time and expense of interstellar travel by funding this playset and all the extras, and bring the ThunderCats™ home!

PRODUCT FEATURES: Large format playset scaled for 7” ULTIMATES! Figures

When open, measures 36” H x and 53” W x 33.5” D

Swiveling Cat Head that is removable, with battery-powered light-up eyes

Battery-powered light-up chest emblem

Functioning Lair paws that open and close to reveal poseable turrets

Functioning arm windows that open and close to reveal poseable cannons

Control Room with interchangeable screens and battery-powered, backlit light-up feature

Removable Control Pods with interchangeable screens

Rotating Weapons Chamber

Garage workbench with removable ThunderTank maintenance tools

Requires 6AAA batteries (not included)BASE ACCESSORIES:2x Paw Turrets

2x Control Pods

3x Control Pod screens (double-sided)

5x ThunderTank maintenance tools

1x Council Table

7x Council Chairs

1x Computer Chair

5x Computer screens