The Big Picture
- Super7 unveils new wave of Thundercats Ultimates figures featuring Lion-O, Mumm-Ra, Quick-Pick, and Snarfer.
- Lion-O figure depicts iconic leader in his younger days, while Mumm-Ra figure is inspired by the "Dream Master" episode.
- All figures come with interchangeable heads, hands, and unique accessories. Order all four and receive exclusive alternate heads. Pre-order on Super7.com. Retail prices range from $55 to $75 USD.
Thundercats are on the move: Thundercats are loose. Super7 has unveiled the latest wave of their popular Thundercats Ultimates figures, which will include new versions of Lion-O and Mumm-Ra. The new wave will consist of four highly-articulated, intricately-sculpted 7-inch scale figures: Young Lion-O, Quick-Pick, Snarfer, and Mumm-Ra the Dream Master.
Lion-O is the iconic leader of the Thundercats; this depicts him in his earlier days, before taking on the mantle of leadership. Quick-Pick is a robotic escape artist and pick-pocket, encountered by the Thundercats on two episodes of their eponymous 1980s cartoon series. Snarfer is the carefree nephew of Snarf, the Thundercats' sidekick/pet. Mumm-Ra is the Ancient-Egypt-themed archfoe of the Thundercats; this figure is inspired by the 1985 Thundercats episode "Dream Master", in which Mumm-Ra takes on a spectral form and invades the dreams of the Thundercats, Freddy Krueger-style.
All four figures will come with interchangable alternate heads, hands, and, in the case of Snarfer, tails; they will also come with unique accessories, from Lion-O's Sword of Omens to Mumm-Ra's Dream Urns. Those ordering all four figures from Super7.com will receive a Super Pack, containing exclusive alternate heads for all four figures. Quick Pick, Snarfer, and Young Lion-O will retail for $55 USD; Mumm-Ra will retail for $75.
Who Are the Thundercats?
Created by toy inventor Ted Bell in 1985, Thundercats was one of a number of multi-media franchises launched in the 1980s, alongside toy-store rivals like Transformers, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, and Masters of the Universe. The Thundercats are a race of super-powered catlike humanoids from the doomed planet Thundera. They eventually resettle on the mysterious, primal planet Third Earth, where they must contend with the mummified sorcerer Mumm-Ra and his grotesque legion of mutants. Lion-O leads the Thundercats; he wields the Sword of Omens, a mystical sword that contains the Thundercats' power source, the Eye of Thundera, in its hilt. The Rankin-Bass animated series and LJN toyline ended in 1989, but the franchise was revived in 2011 with a new animated series that rebooted the Thundercats mythology and featured the voices of Will Friedle, Robin Atkin Downes, and Emmanuelle Chriqui; it was canceled after one season. A more comedic take on the series, the Teen Titans Go!-styled Thundercats Roar, was also canceled after a single season. There have been numerous attempts to make a live-action Thundercats movie; at last report in 2021, Adam Wingard was set to direct and co-write the script for a Thundercats feature.
Super7's Thundercats Ultimates line has been a roaring success. Since launching in 2020, it has produced ten waves of figures, a number of exclusives, and two enormous big-ticket items; a colossal version of the Thundercats' ride, the Thundertank, and a crowdfunded Cats' Lair playset.
The latest wave of Super7's Thundercats Ultimates figures can be pre-ordered soon. Check out images of the figures below, and stay tuned to Collider for future updates. The 1985 Thundercats series is streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.