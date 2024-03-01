The Big Picture The Thundermans Return r eunites the superhero family after a failed assignment in Metroburg.

The new adventure introduces new villains with familiar humor and locations from the show's run.

The sequel film was created by original Thundermans ' creators for fans and streams on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

Nickelodeon is set to welcome back its favorite superhero family next week with the release of their new feature-length adventure, The Thundermans Return. The follow-up film centers on twins Phoebe (Kira Kosarin) and Max (Jack Griffo) as they return to Hiddenville after their superhero lifestyle falls apart. Ahead of the premiere on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on March 7, Collider is excited to share a sneak peek at what the tight-knit family unit gets up to when the suits are off. While their parents Hank (Chris Tallman) and Barb (Rosa Blasi) are eager to enjoy some downtime, the kids are more interested in their own super-exploits.

The clip opens with Phoebe, Max, and their younger sister Chloe (Maya Le Clark) playing a board game on a slow night at home. Since the wildly popular Nickelodeon series ended in 2018, the twins have become famous for their crime-stopping capabilities, appearing on the cover of magazines as frontrunners for superhero of the year and cutest super bachelor. Their obsession with their superhero standings annoys Chloe, who just wants to spend time with her siblings. Nora (Addison Riecke) and Billy (Diego Velazquez), meanwhile, lament their lack of real friends in the big city, especially after Billy realizes that the villainous Squidman wasn't his pal. Barb is all for having a moment for the family to just be normal, even if Hank still hasn't adjusted to the comforts of their new home. Their quiet evening is soon interrupted by a report of a crime, sending Phoebe and Max into action with a bit of slapstick humor.

The Thundermans Return reunites the original cast of the four-season show three years after moving to Metroburg. After one 'save' goes wrong for Phoebe and Max, they're stripped of their assignment and sent back to their old home to re-establish themselves as superheroes. Their new adventure will feature several new, sinister villains coming out of the woodwork to wreak havoc. All the while, Nora and Billy try to be normal high schoolers and make new friends while the parents simply enjoy the familiar environment. With the same zany humor and classic locations from the show's run, it looks to honor the history of the Nickelodeon classic while giving the family's story a satisfying conclusion.

Who Is Making 'The Thundermans Return'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Original series creator Jed Spingarn, who also wrote for animated classics like Pinky and the Brain, Johnny Bravo, and Jimmy Neutron, returned to pen the script for The Thundermans Return. He's joined by several other Thundermans veterans, including director Trevor Kirschner along with Sean W. Cunningham and Marc Dworkin, who helped develop the story. Their work helped power the superhero sitcom to success at Nickelodeon, where it ended its run as the number-one series across all TV among Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11. Paramount+ is now hoping the sequel film can capitalize on the super family's recent streaming resurgence with the cast and crew that created millions of fans the first time around.

The Thundermans Returnpremieres on Nickelodeon on March 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Paramount+ the same day. All episodes of the original series are also currently streaming on the platform. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

