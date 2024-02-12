The Big Picture The Thundermans Return brings back the original cast as they face a new villain, and is premiering on Paramount+ and airing on Nickelodeon.

The trailer catches up with the superhero twins Phoebe and Max, who return home to Hiddenville after one wrong save.

The Thundermans series follows a superfamily balancing a normal life with fighting evil, with the twins joining the super team Z-Force in the final season.

Zip into that super suit and prepare to bring the thunder as a new full-length trailer for The Thundermans Return swoops in from Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The original cast is back from the hit series The Thundermans as a new villain threatens the world. The movie Three-Point Superhero Lands on March 7, premiering on Paramount+ for streaming and airing on Nickelodeon at 7 p.m. (ET/PT).

Following the events of Season 4, The Thundermans Return trailer catches up with superhero twins Phoebe (Kira Kosarin) and Max (Jack Griffo), who have settled in with their new lives as part of a big team in the city. However, after one wrong save, the twins are forced to return home to Hiddenville, to the delight of their parents, Barb (Rosa Blasi) and Hank (Chris Tallman). The twins are desperate to get their jobs back as their younger siblings Nora (Addison Riecke), Billy (Diego Velazquez), and Chloe (Maya Le Clark) navigate high school and friend groups.

A Family That Fights Villains Together, Stays Together

The Thundermans was an instant hit for Nickelodeon when it debuted in 2013. The series focused on the superfamily trying to balance a normal life with secretly fighting evil with their powers. The twins had different dreams, with Phoebe wanting to be a great hero and Max striving to be the next supervillain. He was guided by a former supervillain named Dr. Colosso (Dana Snyder), who had been turned into a rabbit and lives in Max’s room. Fans can catch a glimpse of Colosso in The Thundermans Return trailer. The third season saw Max turn away from the path of evil, choosing to protect his family. The final season ended in 2018 with the twins joining the super team Z-Force, where the film picks up. The series was created by Jed Spingarn (Big Time Rush), and the three-time Emmy Award winner also served as executive producer for the show and sequel film.

Kosarin and Griffo also serve as executive producers for The Thundermans Return alongside Dan Cross and David Hoge, who worked on Julie and the Phantoms. Series regular writers Sean W. Cunningham and Marc Dworkin join Spingarn in crafting the teleplay. The entire series of The Thundermans is currently available on Paramount+.

The Thundermans Return premieres on Paramount+ for streaming on March 7 and debuts on Nickelodeon that night at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). Check out the poster and trailer below.

