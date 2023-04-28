In a relatively quiet week ahead of a major new release, Lionsgate took the opportunity to debut two movies aimed at very different demographics. While Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still expected to top the box office this weekend — making it four for four over the entire month of April — the literary adaptation Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. and the genre title Sisu are aiming to successfully provide some counter-programming between mainstream fare.

Expanding into more than 3,300 theaters today, Are You There God? generated $600,000 from Thursday previews (and some early access screenings). Directed by Kelly Fremon Craig and starring Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson, the comedy drama is based on Judy Blume’s 1970 novel about a young girl’s journey to discover her religious identity. The movie has received phenomenal reviews, which might help push it past its currently projected weekend finish between $7 million and $9 million.

Playing in just 900 domestic theaters, the Finnish-language historical action film Sisu over-performed with $585,000 on Thursday. The film is currently eyeing a $4 million debut weekend, but this number could easily be higher considering the tremendous reviews that it has been getting. Sisu hails from filmmaker Jalmari Helander, best known for the 2010 horror comedy Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale, and stars Jorma Tommila and Aksel Hennie.

Image via Lionsgate

Also opening this week is Sony’s faith-based sports drama Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World, directed by George Tillman Jr. The film is currently projected to gross $5 million this weekend, after pulling $250,000 from 2,600 theaters on Thursday. Big George Foreman is coming on the heels of two other faith-based hits — Jesus Revolution and His Only Son.

The Top Five Will Still Be Dominated by Holdover Hits

The top will likely still be dominated by holdover hits. Super Mario is looking to finish its fourth weekend with around $30 million. The animated video game adaptation added nearly $3 million on Thursday, pushing its running domestic total past the $450 million mark. John Wick: Chapter 4 also passed a major box office milestone on Thursday, as it finally overtook John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’s lifetime domestic total of $171 million to become the biggest film of the franchise both domestically and worldwide. The action sequel is eyeing $8 million this weekend. But number two will likely go to last week’s new release, the well-reviewed horror title Evil Dead Rise, which added $1.6 million on Thursday for a running domestic total of $32 million. The fifth film in the long-running horror franchise is expected to make around $10 million in its sophomore weekend.

Next week will see the release of Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will finally dethrone Super Mario after a month of box office domination. You can watch our interview with Are You There God? writer-director Fremon Craig and author Blume here, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.