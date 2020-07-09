Thursday ComicCon@Home Line-up Includes ‘Star Trek,’ ‘The Boys,’ and Collider

ComicCon@Home, the virtual version of San Diego Comic Con, is just as stuffed with must-see panels as the real deal. The just-revealed Thursday line-up is no exception, with something for every entertainment fan in the galaxy – including one from us, Collider! Woo!

You can read the full schedule for Thursday here, but we wanted to just go through some of the highlights:

Starting off the day with a bang, at 10, is a panel devoted to the current Star Trek Universe, with a mega-panel that includes Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery and the new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Led by executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and including cast members from all three series (including Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Brent Spiner, and Jeri Ryan, this promises to be a jam-packed hour of Star Trek-y goodness.

At 11, there’s an hour devoted to your new favorite animated series, Hulu’s Solar Opposites, with co-creator Justin Roiland, voice actors Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. If you aren’t already onboard, they are planning to show an exclusive clip from season 2 of the show, so get ready.

At noon, there’s a panel for Amazon Prime Video’s Truth Seekers, a show that I honestly didn’t know existed until looking at the Comic Con schedule, but one that sounds insanely cool and very much up my alley. Apparently it’s a supernatural comedy series from Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz, and Nat Saunders and revolves around modern-day ghost hunters in London. Bring it on.

If your tastes are skewed slightly younger, also at noon is a big Cartoon Network First Look panel, featuring news and exclusive clips from Apple & Onion, Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie, Craig of the Creek, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Victor and Valentino, and We Bare Bears The Movie. This will undoubtedly be the cutest panel of the day.

Also, at noon is a panel for Duncanville, Fox’s recent addition to its prime-time animation line-up (and one that has been weirdly underrated). Promising to serve as a recap of season 1 and a preview of season 2, the panel features executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler, along with stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

At 1, you can go behind-the-scenes of Disney+’s new Marvel documentary series Marvel 616. The series, if you were curious, “explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe.” This panel includes appearances from directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer, and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman, who will be on hand to talk about the making of the series and what fans can expect. Marvelous!

Also, at 1 is a preview of Amazon Prime Video’s new series Utopia. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because that HBO developed the project years ago with Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn and director David Fincher. After Fincher’s massive falling out with the premium cable network, that saw Utopia and another series unceremoniously canceled, Flynn apparently took the project (based on a British series) to Amazon Prime Video. And here we are! The panel features Flynn and cast members John Cusack (possibly wearing a black baseball cap), Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, and Jessica Rothe. The show is about hidden symbols and vast conspiracies so be sure to keep your eyes open during the panel.

Another option for 1 is the His Dark Material panel, devoted to the HBO/BBC series (an adaptation of Phillip Pullman’s beloved fantasy series) that recently concluded its inaugural season. This panel features executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne, appearing alongside cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Whether or not a polar bear shows up, remains to be seen.

At 2, there’s a panel for Amazon Prime Video’s sci-fi comedy Upload, featuring Creator, executive producer and director Greg Daniels and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, and Zainab Johnson. Together, they’ll recap the making of the first season and tease the forthcoming new season.

But what you really want to see at 2 is Collider’s very own Directors on Directing panel. An all-star trio composed of Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow, and Joseph Kosinski join our own editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub for a wide-ranging conversation about their respective careers, including a look at their past projects and (potentially) a peak into their future endeavors. In other words: you won’t want to miss this one.

At 3, there’s a panel devoted to the new HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios series Close Enough (which just premiered on the streaming service today!) Join JG Quintel, the Emmy-award-winning creator of Regular Show, as he discusses his new, for-adults animated series alongside the show’s voice cast, including Jason Mantzoukas, Gabrielle Walsh, Kimiko Glenn, and Jessica DiCicco. As a bonus, the panel is moderated by Regular Show’s William Salyers.

Also, at 3, is a panel devoted to surprisingly successful NBC sitcom Superstore. This will be a victory lap of sorts, as the panel celebrates five years on the air while looking ahead to the next season. Cast members (should they be referred to as Superstore employees?) Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi will all join the conversation, along with showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green. If you’re a longtime fan, you’re probably not going to want to miss this.

Another biggie for the 3 o’clock spot is one dedicated to Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video original series The Boys. This twisted take on superhero lore, based on the best-selling comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, returns to the streaming platform very soon, so this will undoubtedly give you a taste of season 2. The panel promises appearances from executive producer Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash. And the official write-up promises that notable executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will also show up at some point, to discuss the show and the new series. And honestly is there anything more perfectly suited for Comic Con than The Boys?

Of course, there are many other worthy and exciting panels, including some devoted to Looney Tunes, TV series Van Helsing, Mystery Science Theater 3000, and an intriguing panel, put on by Shudder, dedicated to queer horror, that includes appearances by Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller and Child’s Play writer Don Mancini. Remember to check out the full schedule for Thursday here and stay tuned for more ComicCon@Home details.