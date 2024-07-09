The Big Picture Thursday Murder Club adds more A-list names to its star-studded cast, including Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis, and Sarah Niles.

The movie, based on Richard Osman's best-selling novel, follows four elderly friends solving murder mysteries at a retirement village.

Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the second feature from Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and Netflix partnership.

Thursday Murder Club is setting up to become one of the most star-studded movies ever as even more A-list names have been added to the already stacked cast of the Netflix feature. Richard E. Grant (Saltburn), Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Geoff Bell (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Paul Freeman (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) and Ingrid Oliver (Doctor Who) are all among the latest and final batch of casting for the murder mystery movie that is currently filming in England. "I think this is the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies," author Richard Osman whose best-selling feature serves as source material for the film previously teased, and with the casting sheet now completed, he clearly wasn't bluffing.

The ensemble for Thursday Murder Club is being led by the quartet of Helen Mirren, (ex-spy Elizabeth) Pierce Brosnan, (former union activist Ron), Ben Kingsley, (ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim), and Celia Imrie (ex-nurse Joyce) who will step into the central roles of the four elderly friends at a retirement village who begin solving murder mysteries for fun. The adaptation promises to stay faithful to the source material as these sleuthing seniors will soon find themselves caught up in the middle of a real-life murder investigation mystery that unfurls around them. Other big names bringing their talent to this adaptation include previously announced David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

Osman, in the latest episode of his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, revealed that Oliver, who also happens to be his wife, will play Joanna, the daughter of Joyce. Osman credited the idea to Chris Columbus who is steering the project in the director's chair. Without giving much away, Osman further revealed that Grant will play a "baddie" while the Emmy-nominated Ted Lasso star Niles will step into the role of Patrice, the mother to Donna to be played by the previously announced Naomi Ackie. The roles of Ellis, Bell, and Freeman remain unknown.

Who Is Making 'Thursday Murder Club'?

Thursday Murder Club was born from the production agreement entered into by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and Netflix in 2021. The movie is the second feature announced from that partnership, following Carry-On starring Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton. In addition to directing, Columbus penned the script and will produce the film alongside Jennifer Todd, Holly Bario, Jeb Brody, Eleanor Columbus, and Jo Burn.

Filming for Thursday Murder Club is expected to last into the end of September, according to Osman. No release date is yet in place, but stay tuned to Collider for updates.