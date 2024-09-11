It’s safe to assume that everyone is eagerly expecting the arrival of The Thursday Murder Club, which is still yet to announce a release date. Nevertheless, Richard Osman, whose book the upcoming film is based on, has the most fantastic update regarding filming, and of course, fans will definitely be here for it. Produced by Amblin Entertainment, Jennifer Todd Pictures, and Maiden Voyage Pictures, The Thursday Murder Club began filming in June of this year and will tell the story of a group of elderly unprofessional detectives who try to solve a murder.

During a sit-down on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Osman revealed that today, Wednesday, September 11, marks the last day of filming on The Thursday Murder Club, which has been in production in the UK for months. The acclaimed author said, "I've been down [to set] a few times, I'm leaving them to it – my job is to write the book, they're making the film of it – but I've been down a few times."

Despite being on set, Osman has confirmed that he will not make an appearance in the new movie, but he might do “one little voice thing.” In his words, "I might do one little voice thing, but I can't be [in it]. People going, 'Why is the guy from Pointless in a Sussex police station?' It'd be a bit odd." The novelist then went on to hint at a release window for The Thursday Murder Club movie, saying it "should be out next year;" however, not give fans unrealistic expectations, he added, "Who knows with films."

What Is ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ About?

Image via Giles-Keyte/Netflix

​​​​​​Directed by Chris Columbus from a screenplay he co-wrote with Katy Brand, The Thursday Murder Club features quite an extraordinary cast with the likes of Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes making up the list. Furthermore, Netflix is scheduled to release this highly anticipated film, whose official synopsis reads:

“Four septuagenarian friends live in a retirement community and solve cold cases for fun. But when a shady property developer is found dead, the four find themselves in the middle of their first live crime."

One other big name attached to the crime comedy film is Steven Spielberg, who appeared on set with Osman and may or may not appear in the movie, as the English writer failed to rule out the possibility in the recent interview with Chris Moyles. At the moment, no release date has been set for The Thursday Murder Club movie, so do stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

The Thursday Murder Club Based on Richard Osman's bestselling novel, the story follows four septuagenarian friends living in a retirement community who enjoy solving cold cases for fun. When a property developer is found dead, they find themselves tackling their first live murder case, blending humor and mystery as they use their unique skills to unravel the crime. Director Chris Columbus Cast Pierce Brosnan , Helen Mirren Ben Kingsley , Celia Imrie Main Genre Comedy Writers Katy Brand , Suzanne Heathcote , Richard Osman , Ol Parker , Adrian Wenner

Get Netflix