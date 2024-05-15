The Big Picture Netflix is adapting Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club with a star-studded cast.

Chris Columbus is directing and the film stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Ben Kingsley.

The success of the book has made it a bestseller, resonating with readers for its unique mix of British coziness and thrilling mystery.

Last month it was announced that Netflix would be diving into the cozy murder mystery pool by adapting Richard Osman's smash-hit book, The Thursday Murder Club, and they appear to be going full speed ahead with the project as it looks set to be fast-tracked into production next month in the United Kingdom. Collider has learned that filming is set to take place between June and September on the project, which has rounded up a geriatric squad of Hollywood heavyweights, including Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Ben Kingsley. Directed by Chris Columbus, who’s no stranger to steering blockbusters with a family-friendly flair, the film will add a bit of flair to Netflix's catalog.

The book itself is a cheeky take on the classic whodunit, set in a tranquil English retirement village where four septuagenarians with a penchant for solving crimes find themselves knee-deep in a real-life murder investigation. As they uncover dark secrets and dodge dangerous liaisons, the club proves that you're never too old to get tangled in conspiracies and chase down a cold-blooded killer. With such a star-studded cast, Netflix seems to be banking on the universal appeal of Mirren, Brosnan, and Kingsley solving murders between cups of tea and rounds of golf. Who wouldn't watch that?

What Is 'The Thursday Murder Club' About?

The novel by Richard Osman is a delightfully witty, charming yet compelling murder mystery set in a peaceful retirement village in England. The novel revolves around a group of elderly friends who meet weekly to investigate cold cases. However, their meeting routine takes an exciting turn when a real murder occurs close to home, thrusting them into a live investigation. The members of the club, each bringing their unique former professional skills — ranging from nursing to psychiatry and beyond — find themselves deeply involved in solving the murder, revealing secrets and confronting their own pasts along the way.

The book has achieved significant success, resonating with readers for its mix of humor, intrigue, and the unique premise of senior citizens doubling as detectives. It has been widely praised for its witty and engaging narrative, capturing the essence of British coziness mixed with thrilling mystery elements. The success has catapulted the novel to bestseller status, making it a favorite among book clubs and casual readers alike​. The book has also sold over 1 million copies in the UK, making it a platinum bestseller. It was also the only book to reach that level of sales within the same year of its publication in 2020.

No release date for The Thursday Murder Club has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.