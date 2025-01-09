Richard Osman is well-known for a lot of interesting things, including being the author of the bestselling Thursday Murder Club mystery novels. As of this day, the series consists of four books: The Thursday Murder Club (2020), The Man Who Died Twice (2021), The Bullet That Missed (2022), and The Last Devil To Die (2023). Osman is already working on a fifth novel in the series, which is scheduled for release this year; meanwhile, Netflix has adapted the first book, which will also hit the streamer this year.

Despite writing this acclaimed novel, Osman had nothing to do with the script for the upcoming film, which was written by Chris Columbus and Katy Brand. Explaining why he made such a decision, the TV presenter said on the BBC Bookclub:

"It was a deliberate choice because you're either really involved or you're not, and I honestly would rather spend my time writing another book than getting involved in all of that, so I absolutely left them to it."

Speaking of writing another book, Osman is halfway through penning the fifth book in the Thursday Murder Club series, which has yet to have an exact launch date, just like the Netflix movie. Even so, filming has already wrapped on the adaptation, and in no time, eager fans will see the stellar ensemble cast, including Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie, bring this masterpiece to life.

What Is ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ About?

Image via Giles-Keyte/Netflix

Even with Osman not writing The Thursday Murder Club movie adaptation, fans can expect it to remain faithful to the original novel, which follows pensioners Elizabeth Best, Ron Ritchie, Joyce Meadowcroft, and Ibrahim Arif as they set about solving the mystery of the murder of a property developer in the luxurious Cooper's Chase retirement village near the fictional village of Fairhaven in Kent. Similarly, the Netflix pic is teased as such:

"Four septuagenarian friends live in a retirement community and solve cold cases for fun. But when a shady property developer is found dead, the four find themselves in the middle of their first live crime."

Others who star in this exciting murder mystery adaptation are David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis, Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles, and Ingrid Oliver. Columbus directed, while Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Todd produced.

The Thursday Murder Club will debut on Netflix in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more British murder mystery news ahead of the film’s arrival.