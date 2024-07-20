The Big Picture The Innkeepers offers a cozy autumnal comedy with horror sprinkles, focusing on quirky characters and a unique haunted hotel setting.

The film showcases a realistic work friendship between the main characters, who engage in ghost-hunting shenanigans amid hotel monotony.

Director Ti West takes unconventional comedic side quests in the film, providing amusement and quirks that set The Innkeepers apart for horror comedy fans.

With the third installment of his X trilogy, MaXXXine, storming the box office, director Ti West is having a moment. But long before the trio of interconnected slashers starring Mia Goth, West made a horror movie with a very different tone. The Innkeepers, starring Sara Paxton and Pat Healy, tells the story of two bored hotel employees, Claire and Luke, at the end of the hotel's life (they have lost most of their customer base). As the duo attempts to capture paranormal footage and audio recordings as part of a marketing strategy to revive interest in the hotel, they experience a real haunting that has disastrous consequences. While still maintaining several horror tropes, this movie is more tonally similar to a quirky indie comedy. What The Innkeepers lacks in genuine terror, it makes up for in offbeat humor.

The Innkeepers During the final days at the Yankee Pedlar Inn, two employees determined to reveal the hotel's haunted past begin to experience disturbing events as old guests check in for a stay. Release Date August 18, 2011 Director Ti West Cast Sara Paxton , Lena Dunham Pat Healy , Alison Bartlett , Jake Ryan , Kelly McGillis Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Ti West Studio Dark Sky Films Tagline Some guests never check out. Expand

Pat Healy and Sara Paxton Are a Comedic Duo in Ti West's 'The Innkeepers'

Despite being based on a chilling real experience West had while filming The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers isn't all that terrifying. It is more of a cozy autumnal comedy with a sprinkle of horror on top, and a sudden, rapid turn to a fright fest at the end that doesn't entirely work. But what does land is the playful, sarcastic work friendship between Paxton and Healy's characters. Like the best cinematic friend duos, Luke and Claire play off each other well and they have a bond that is charming to watch. Despite constantly complaining about how doomed the hotel and their lives are, Luke and Claire also show care for each other, respecting each other's need for sleep with a rotating night shift. In one scene, the two of them end up getting drunk together and Luke begins to open up to Claire, telling her how much he likes and cares about her. Though we might expect this to lead to an admission of romantic feelings, it never goes in that direction. Claire accepts his compliments, and they continue on with their ghost-hunting shenanigans. The scene explores the nuance of friendship that toes the line of romance but is better left as platonic in the end.

It is also rare for the main characters in a haunted house movie to be the employees, rather than guests. Instead of focusing on naïve outsiders who arrive at the hotel with no idea what they're in for, West chose to center on staff members who have seen and heard everything through the years and find ghost-hunting to be more of a fun distraction from the monotony of their lives rather than something they genuinely believe in. Because of Claire's proclivity for escapism and romanticizing her life, West plants a degree of uncertainty about whether the ghost sightings are real or just happening in her head. Claire is the only one to see anything, as even Luke admits that he was lying when he said he had seen the ghost of Madeline O'Malley who is believed to haunt the house. This leaves the question open and adds to the mythology around haunted hotels.

'The Innkeepers' Is an Awkward Comedy

Close

The first half of The Innkeepers, before everything goes downhill for Claire and Luke, features some great intentionally awkward moments between a crew of oddball characters. One of the few guests at the vast, empty Yankee Pedlar Inn is a jaded alcoholic actress named Leanne (Kelly McGillis) who runs from fame and is giving up her acting career to pursue her true calling as a medium. When Claire brings towels to Leanne's room, she sits on the couch in a towel, smoking, while Claire vents about her favorites of Leanne's movies. Leanne then asks Claire if she is an aspiring actress, with cold irony. Claire responds, "Me? No. I just work at the hotel," to which Leanne responds, disappointed, "Oh." Claire pauses before saying, "But, I'm just kinda like...You know-- between stuff." When Leanne doesn't respond, and after sitting in awkward silence for a few moments, Claire says, "Okay," and walks out with the towels she was supposed to give Leanne. This moment feels painfully realistic to the worst kind of small talk people in the service industry have to endure.

There is also an unexpected cameo from Lena Dunham, who plays the barista across the street from the inn, who asks Claire about work, before saying, "Look, I know I don't know you well," and based on tropes of horror, we might expect Dunham to be offering a warning for Claire to get out of town or leave her job at once. Instead, Dunham ends up venting aloofly about her boyfriend not saying "I love you" after a year together while Claire stares, glassy-eyed, as the camera zooms in on her face. There is definitely a slightly absurd edge to the humor in this movie which makes it feel like a horror comedy more than a drama, which it turns into at the end, to its detriment. Despite its pacing issues and tonal inconsistency, The Innkeepers is still one of West's best films, mainly because of the realistic and multi-dimensional characters.

'The Innkeepers' Shows Ti West's Skill at Character-Driven Storytelling

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Departing from the faster pacing of most horror movies means that West could add in scenes that have nothing to do with the plot and are there just for amusement. In one such scene, Claire lugs a trash bag out behind the inn and tries over and over to throw it into a dumpster, only for the bag to get stuck halfway and leak trash juice onto her. In another humorous scene, Claire and Luke decide to get drunk in the middle of the night and then go ghost-hunting, which in reality is just an extended scene of them drawing bad pictures of the alleged ghost of the Yankee Pedlar, Madeline O'Malley, and jumping out at each other with sheets over their heads. Unlike most horror movies, where the characters' reckless behavior would be followed by terrifying consequences, this scene doesn't immediately lead to anything bad happening for its characters, and instead just reinforces the absurdity of the main characters' everyday lives.

Sometimes, horror movies don't have to be scary to be good. The Innkeepers is no slasher, but if you like funny indie horror, this movie is your cup of tea. While it could benefit from stronger pacing, the original concept and funny, quirky characters ground it, and West was clearly honing his skills at character-driven storytelling which he would lean into further with his X trilogy.

The Innkeepers is available to watch on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock