The Western is as tough as the gunslingers it usually revolves around, with filmmakers often offering their own radical take on different aspects of the genre. From Viggo Mortensen's emotionally resonant The Dead Don't Hurt to modern updates of Westerns like 3:10 to Yuma and True Grit, there are plenty of unique Westerns out there — and one of the best came from modern horror king Ti West, known recently for his collaborations with Mia Goth. West was behind In a Valley of Violence, a Western with Ethan Hawke in a leading role. But despite Hawke's respective star power, In a Valley of Violence bombed during its theatrical run. It's a shame, as West and Hawke delivered a film that's the Western equivalent to the John Wick franchise.

What Is Ti West's 'In a Valley of Violence' About?

In a Valley of Violence begins when drifter Paul (Hawke) and his dog Abbie walk into the dilapidated town of Denton. He soon runs afoul of the corrupt deputy Gilly (James Ransone) and his father Cylde (John Travolta); though Clyde tells Paul that he has to leave Denton in the morning, his deputies escalate the situation when they ambush Paul and kill Abbie. This leads Paul to break the oath he made never to kill another person, as he mercilessly starts executing each of the deputies. He also strikes up a relationship with innkeeper Mary-Anne (Taisa Farmiga), who wants to leave Denton with him — a course of action he repeatedly discourages him from.

What makes In a Valley of Violence stand out from other Westerns is that nearly every character is trapped in one way or another. Paul is revealed to have fought in the American Indian Wars. He cannot bear to return to his wife and daughter, and it's clear that losing Abbie meant that he lost one of the few good things in his life, which once again trapps him in a cycle of violence. Clyde and Gilly are trapped in a cycle of corruption; even though Clyde fancies himself a lawful man, he's turned a blind eye to Gilly's wrongdoing. And Mary-Anne feels trapped in Denton, though her sister Ellen (Karen Gillan) literally is as she's pregnant with Gilly's child.

Ti West and Ethan Hawke Are a Match Made in Western Heaven

The beauty of In a Valley of Violence lies in its production, especially where Hawke and West were concerned. For Hawke, it was the desire to do a Western after his work on back-to-back horror films. Jason Blum described the process of finding the right vehicle for Hawke to Collider:

After Ethan [Hawke] and I did Sinister and The Purge he really really wanted to do a Western. He said, "I think together we could make it." My barrier to entry is, of course, the price and he said "I really think we could do one inexpensively if we found the right script and found the right story. There's no reason it should be expensive to make."

Ironically, West was writing the script for In a Valley of Violence around the same time, and even revealed at SXSW that he'd envisioned Hawke in the lead role. This makes In a Valley of Violence one of those rare films where the director and the lead are in sync, making Paul's journey all the more compelling. West also said that doing a Western was a pleasant departure from his horror films, though the slow burn and spurts of bloody violence are definitely something In a Valley of Violence shares with West's critically acclaimed X trilogy.

'In a Valley of Violence' Is a Love Letter to Westerns

Another element of In a Valley of Violence that makes it worth watching is the fact that Ti West clearly loves Westerns. The usual tropes of a Western film, including the drifter with a violent past, the borderline criminal behavior of the local lawmen, and a love interest with a heart of gold, can all be found in this film. Even though West is touching on some deeper themes with his story, he's not afraid to show that this is a Western. Hawke's performance is also one of his best. He alternates between a calm righteousness and a cold, calculating rage that burns throughout the film. A great example comes when Paul returns to Denton; he holds up one of Clyde's deputies at gunpoint, forcing him to shoot his colleagues. It's chilling to watch, but it paints a picture of how far Paul is willing to go. In a Valley of Violence is a Western worth watching, both for Ethan Hawke's intense performance and Ti West's love of the Western genre.

