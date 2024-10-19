Tia Mowry launched a new reality show chronicling her stepping into a new dimension of womanhood. After her divorce from Cory Hardict, Tia has been sharing more about her private life than ever before. One half of the infamous Sister,Sister duo, Tia grew up in front of a television audience. She spent her formative years, from 15 to 21, playing a lovable teen with her real-life twin sister Tamera. Child stars from early childhood, it's not surprising that both Tia and her sister Tamera had a very different upbringing than most women their age.

Their squeaky clean television image didn't allow much room for self-expression and both girls shared that their parents were very involved in their personal and professional lives. Unlike some Hollywood children, the Mowry sisters had parents who expected them to work around the house and didn't allow them to indulge in adult behavior, although they were earning adult wages on their ABC/WB hit sitcom. Both couldn't date until they were 18, and wed their frist serious boyfriends.

Tia Mowry: My Next Act premiered and fans began learning more about the private star's personal life. One of the mysteries that was solved is the reasoning behind the breakdown of her marriage. While she doesn't divulge too much, she gives enough hints as to why she pulled the plug on her 14-year marriage.

Tia Mowry Met Cory Hardrict at a Crucial Time in Her Life

Tia and her sister could've been the poster children for Disney child stars with their curly natural hair and bright smiles and bubbly personalities. Their young audience couldn't get enough of the sister's charismatic duo, and the girls' brand remained strong after it was canceled because it remained in syndication on multiple channels. After their series wrapped, Tia and her sister Tamera starred in a reality show on the Style Networks and continued making movies, performing and taking acting roles. Still, as young women, the sisters' image remained PG, with them even making a cameo appearance in Nickolodeon's Blues Clues.

Tia met Cory on the set for the horror film, Hollywood Horror. The two dated for six years, before announcing their engagement in 2006. The couple tied the knot two years later, with eight solid years together under their belt. Tia and Cory appeared to have the perfect marriage with two beautiful children, a boy and a girl. After 14 years, the couple shocked fans by announcing they were separating. Both Tia and Cory were clear about their commitment to keep fans out of their business by refusing to discuss the reasons behind their divorce. Fans had no choice but to accept the love affair was over, but kept trying to figure out what brought the happy couple to an end.

Tia Mowry Gives Glimpses as to Why She Filed For Divorce

In one episode, Tia shares with her girlfriends that she did not date anyone before her ex-husband, Cory. “You know I’ve never dated,” she admitted. “Cory was my first everything.” Tia shared that she'd never dated anyone until age 18, and met Cory when she was 20, and they wed eight years later. “I wasn’t even allowed to date until I was 18 years old,” Mowry then explained in her confessional. “I met Cory when I turned 20, and I lost my virginity at 25. There, I said it! And then we got married! Boom!”

Tia went on to explain that her marriage had been unhappy for years, but she felt pressured to keep up the picture-perfect facade she felt was required because of her image. “I got tired of showing up at events and people thinking that everything was perfect, and it wasn't. I'd go home and feel alone. My persona as a celebrity is kinda the girl next door — the white picket fence — and what I didn't show was what was really going on in my marriage,” she shared sadly. “Maybe I was trying to live a fantasy.”

Tia Felt She Had to Live Up to Unrealistic Expectations

After Tia's reality show was announced, fans wondered how much of her life she'd share with production. Up until her divorce, both Tia and her sister were careful not to share too much of their personal lives with their fans. When Tamera hosted The Real on FOX, she became much more vulnerable than either of them had ever been in their careers. Still, her twin sister Tia continued playing the role of the perfect wife, mother and star.

Once her divorce was announced, Tia started sharing her heartbroken journey with her social media audience. Her Instagram Reels showed her experimenting with sexier looks and being more outspoken about her social life. Eventually, Tia started sharing her re-introduction to the dating world. She chronicled a few dating disasters and frustrations before deciding she needed to take a break from dating and focus on herself. Seeing Tia struggling to find a new identity has been confusing for some fans used to seeing her former polished exterior. Critics worried that Tia may overshare her post-divorce experiences and lose the connection with her fans. Instead of losing support, Tia's vulnerability and instability has humanized her with fans and allowed her to gain new ones. Most fans can't relate to Tia's sheltered Hollywood experience as a child, but many can relate to being unhappy in a long-term relationship.

Tia Mowry': My Next Act airs on WeTV and can be streamed on ALLBLK.

