Tia Mowry has been in the limelight since she was young. Known for her work on shows like Sister, Sister, she is now a realtiy darling with her new show Tia Mowry: My Next Act. The show began airing in October 2024 and to help promote it, Mowry spoke openly about her life and her divorce from husband Cory Hardrict. The two were married in 2008 and got divorced back in 2023 and, according to Mowry, she did it for herself and to be a new woman.

During a cover shoot with Essence, Mowry shared how she decided to love herself when it came to her marriage. “There are situations in life where a lot of women may not think that they have the choice that they do. And it starts with going on this journey of understanding who you are—understanding your traumas, your behaviors, and loving that inner child,” she said. “Once you start to do the inner work, then you’ll get this Aha! moment—and you’ll look up and say, Wait a minute. I have a choice to live the life that I want to.”

Mowry went on to talk about divorce and her decision to open up her divorce from Hardrict to so many people. “Divorce is very common,” Mowry told the outlet. “It’s something that a lot of people experience but don’t talk about, because there’s an embarrassment behind it, and there are so many other negative feelings around it. I’m not saying that divorce is great, because it sucks, but it’s a part of our life. It’s not something that we all can run away from.”

Tia Mowry Is a New Woman

Image via FilmRise

Mowry opened up about how she was back when she decided to get a divorce. She shared that she was afraid and unsure, and now she feels more "at peace" with herself. “I’m at peace with where I am in my life,” she said. “I have so much gratitude. I’m more present. I used to live in the past. [And] I used to live in the future, always trying to plan what my life should look like. But now, because I’ve learned about change—that no matter what you do, no matter how hard you plan, no matter how hard you work, change will always happen—I’ve been meditating on living in gratitude with where I am now, what’s in front of me. And I’ve never lived in that state of mind before.”

You can see Mowry on Tia Mowry: My Next Act.

Your changes have been saved Tia Mowry: My Next Act Release Date October 4, 2024 Cast Tia Mowry Character(s) Self YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waM2CON7vug Network WE tv

Watch on Prime Video