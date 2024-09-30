Tia Mowry, popularly known for featuring in one of America’s favorite sitcoms, Sister, Sister, is back on the movie scene, and this time, she’s reuniting with a Sister, Sister co-star in a festive project for Lifetime. This will mark Mowry's return to the network in about a year following her involvement in other Lifetime films like Yes, Chef! Christmas (2023), Miracle in Motor City (2021) and A Very Vintage Christmas (2019). The new film will also mark the final project in Mowry's three-movie deal with Lifetime.

Digital Spy reports that Mowry will star in the upcoming Christmas movie titled A Very Merry Beauty Salon, which is part of the network’s A Very Lifetime Christmas slate. She will be joined by former co-star RonReaco Lee, who played Tia's boyfriend Tyreke in Sister, Sister. It appears that the duo will be playing romance again as A Very Merry Beauty Salon will see their characters’ paths crossing amid the festive season. Other stars featured in this heart-lifting movie are Donna Biscoe, Cocoa Brown, and Ashli Auguillard.

The Atlanta-set romantic comedy follows beauty salon owner Sienna (Mowry), who is preparing for the annual Tinsel Ball, where she will be honored for her charitable activities. Sienna then comes in contact with a charming CEO named Lawrence (Lee) when his family's wine brand co-sponsors the ball. Meanwhile, Sienna's mother (Biscoe) is not so taken with Lawrence as she fears he will change the traditions for the cherished ceremony. Bobby Yan directs A Very Merry Beauty Salon from a script by Tara Knight, with Mowry also credited as executive producer alongside Adam Shepard, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew, Richard Foster, Chet Fenster, Adam Griffin and Mychael Chinn.

Tia Mowry Is A Multi-Faceted Entertainer

Mowry has come a long way since starring as Tia Landry in Sister, Sister alongside her twin sister Tamera Mowry, propelling them to global recognition. Not only is the acclaimed movie star an actress, but she’s also a producer, an author, an entrepreneur, a TV personality, and a singer. Early in her career, she starred beside her sister in the 2000 fantasy comedy film Seventeen Again and the animated series Detention (1999–2000). The duo were also featured in Disney’s Twitches (2005) and its 2007 sequel, Twitches Too, before their reality series Tia & Tamera came to life in 2011. More recently, many may know Mowry for starring in the Netflix comedy series Family Reunion, which ran from 2019-2022.

A Very Merry Beauty Salon, which originates from Fox Entertainment Studios’ Mar Vista Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment, is expected to premiere later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

