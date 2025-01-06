Sister, Sister stars Tia and Tamera Mowry appear to have reconnected over the Holidays and fixed things with each other following their public remarks about growing apart. Tia Mowry’s reality show, Tia Mowry: My Next Act premiered in October 2024 and during one of the episodes, the former Disney star opened up about not being close to her twin anymore. While speaking about her divorce from Cory Hardrict, Mowry wished she had her sister’s support during the tough time. However, she added that they were just too busy with their own families and careers. Mowry’s remark led to a lot of speculation about her falling out with her twin.

However, Tia Mowry recently took to Instagram to reassure fans that she and Tamera Mowry were still close. The first photo in her post featured the twins happily posing with one another. The post also featured a video of Mowry dancing to Doja Cat’s song “Tia Tamera.” In the caption, The Game star wrote: “Here are some favorite moments from 2024” while expressing gratitude to her fans for their support. However, many fans aren’t convinced that they’ve actually reconciled.

After The Shade Room re-posted Mowry’s photo of the twins, viewers of the show started calling Tia Mowry out in the comments. A user expressed their skepticism and wrote: “She used to be so shady towards Tamera.” Others talked about how uncomfortable Tamera Mowry looked in the photo to point out that the post was just for Tia Mowry to save face. Some even noted that the picture was old and that Tia Mowry was trying to manipulate the narrative around her dynamic with her sister. According to a user: “Tia is clearly trying to gaslight folks!”

Tia Mowry Gets Candid About Celebrating Christmas as a Single Mom

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict got married in 2008 and called it quits in 2023 after 14 years of marriage. The two are currently co-parenting their two children Cree and Cairo Hardrict. Tia Mowry: My Next Act Season 1 focused on Mowry as she navigated life post-divorce while balancing her career as a single mother.

On Christmas Eve 2024, the Twitches star got candid about the struggles of single parenthood, especially during the Holiday season. Mowry shared a heartwarming series of festive photos on Instagram featuring her and her children, dressed in matching pajamas. In the caption, she expressed how challenging it was to adjust to a new family dynamic. According to Mowry, co-parenting has been an extremely emotional journey. “As a single mom, I sometimes feel the weight because our family doesn’t look like others,” she wrote.”

While Mowry admitted that there are times when she feels lonely, she has also found the “beauty” in being a single parent. She added that she wanted her kids to build meaningful relationships with both their parents. The reality star added that it was important for her to keep family traditions alive and focus on creating special moments for her children. Mowry offered support to others navigating similar situations and encouraged them to find joy even in the transitions.

Tia Mowry: My Next Act Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video. As of now, the show has not been renewed for Season 2.

