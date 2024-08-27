The Big Picture Tia Mowry aims to inspire women post-divorce through her reality show.

Tia defends her reality show decision, wants to empower and relate to fans.

Tia risks industry reputation with reality TV, but aims to uplift others.

Tia and Tamera Mowry are Hollywood royalty. When you see Tia or her twin sister you automatically expect the project to be done with class and substance. Their entertainment careers have managed to hold them in the highest regard with roles that celebrate strength and are usually empowering in some way. The adorable twin sisters grew up on the comedy sitcom Sister,Sister, earning them a die-hard fan base and a huge piece of the pop culture pie. One of the biggest differences between Tia and Tamera and other child stars such as Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen was the idea that Sister,Sister cast Tia and Tamera's characters using their government names. This gave audiences a different form of familiarity with the sisters. It felt as if audiences really got to know Tia and Tamera through the lens of their characters. That familiarity could've proven to be a burden to the sisters, but they appeared to handle it like champs. Neither Tia nor Tamera has endured any of the stereotypical child actor scandals, and neither seemed to go through the proverbial rebellious stage that other Nickelodeon and/or Disney stars have taken their fans through. Their multiseason Style Network reality series was one of the most positive representations on unscripted ever seen.

Tia and Tamera's squeaky-clean image on television paired nicely with their real-life personas. Both have credited their parents for giving them a strong foundation that kept them from falling prey to some of the known challenges of growing up under a celebrity microscope often present. Both twins eventually got married and had children. Although their spousal choices were polar opposites, fans enjoyed seeing the famous twins with their families on red carpets or other photo opps that included their extended families.

When Tia announced she was divorcing her husband of 14 years, fans were shocked. Tia and Cory Hardrict were many people's example of #relationshipgoals. They released curated statements attempting to convince the public that the divorce was amicable, but it was obvious there were hurt and unspoken issues. Tia has embraced her post-divorce journey publicly, sharing the uncomfortable feeling of loneliness and even getting back out into the dating pool. These new shared experiences were paired with an announcement of an upcoming reality show titled, Tia Mowry's Next Act that will air on WE Tv. The show promises to show Tia's journey of self-discovery post-divorce, along with her relationship with her two children, her famous twin sister, and hopefully snippets of co-parenting with her ex-husband. Some fans are excited to see Tia navigate the often troubled waters of dating in her 40s, while others are concerned doing a reality show about her real life could damage Tia's public image. But a reality series for the star could be a huge mistake.

Dating After Divorce Is Difficult

Tia has shared some of her dating woes via social media, but a reality show will no doubt go deeper into the trial and error of her experience dating for the first time in almost 20 years. Because Tia was married as a young woman, dating at this time in her life will allow her to get to know herself as a woman in a much different way. While these experiences are necessary to find love again, it's not something that necessarily needs to be shared with the public.

Television Stars vs. Reality Stars

Tia, her sister, and even their younger brother Taj, have worked their whole lives as television and movie stars. There is a huge difference between television stars who study and perfect the craft of acting vs. reality stars who are known for doing whatever antics will ensure them another season on-air. Tia is a bonafide actress and shouldn't tap into the negative theatrics that usually drive reality television.

Giving Fans Too Much Access Can Lead to a Downward Spiral

Reality shows are notorious for encouraging talent to give as much authenticity and vulnerability as possible. Few reality stars are able to stick to the boundaries they initially voiced when it comes to their family life and children. For Tia, someone who fans already feel connected to, sharing even more about her personal life during a difficult time could become overwhelming and could change the reputation she's worked so hard to build in Hollywood.

Fans Always Want to Know More

Even if Tia sticks to her boundaries, once a story is introduced on reality television, the audience now owns the information. Fans have been known to do relentless detective work to uncover things that reality producers have attempted to keep them from knowing. Any man that Tia dates will automatically be researched and compared to her ex-husband, Cory, any other family members or friends will be subjected to relentless research which could later be something Tia regrets.

What Tia Does Will Affect Tamera

Twins are fascinating for many reasons. Although it's clear that twins or triplets are individuals that share almost identical DNA, they will always be connected. Tia and Tamera's fans are aware of their differences in personalities and even their likes and dislikes, but ultimately, when you hear Tia you automatically think about Tamera and vice versa. Unlike fellow twin stars Mary Kate and Ashley, who both played one character, Michelle, on ABC's syndicated hit show, Full House Tia and Tamera played themselves, making fans think of them ideologically as the characters they met on Sister,Sister. Although it may not be fair, if one sister makes a huge mistake, there won't be a story or article that doesn't mention the other. If Tia's reality show starts trending for all the wrong reasons, Tamera will inevitably be hugely affected because their brands are so closely connected.

Don't Mess Up The Money

Tia Mowry is a huge star with a great reputation. Her sister Tamera was cast as a host on FOX's The Real, which allowed Tamera to stay relevant in front of audiences without jeopardizing her personal life. Reality shows are notorious for over-exposing celebrities and dimming their initial Hollywood wattage. If Tia ends up showing too much of her personal life, it could interfere with future opportunities for both television and film.

Once an actor/actress has been a reality star and revealed everything about themselves, it's often hard for audiences to buy into them playing an important role. The distraction of reality television is often a deterrent for successful actors because it interferes with their ability to be taken seriously as a method actor. Instead of doing a reality series on WE Tv, Tia's acting chops would be better served creating substantial television or movie projects.

Tia Mowry Wants to Be a Positive Representation For Single Women

The reality odds may not be in Tia's favor, but she is convinced her series will help other women in similar situations. In a recent interview with ET , she explained why she decided to take a chance on reality. "I just want to encourage women out there that you don't have to jump into a relationship and have this sort of rebound. Work on you, work on yourself and [the timing will align]. I'm enjoying myself. You know what I mean? This show is all about me just attacking this journey alone, to be honest with you, and I feel like it'll be really relatable," Mowry told ET about her reality series. "I'm all about inspiring and encouraging women, women empowerment, and I'm encouraging people to be courageous as they go through transitions in life, whether it's a divorce, a change in a job, a loss, whatever. "If I can be that source of inspiration then I feel like I am doing what I'm supposed to be doing," she added.

