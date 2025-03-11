This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Anika Noni Rose has released a statement regarding the cancelation of the Tiana animated series. The project would've allowed the voice actress to return to the role she made famous more than a decade ago, but it was recently announced that Disney+ and Walt Disney Animation Studios won't move forward with the title. Rose indicated that she felt "deeply disappointed" regarding what happened to the continuation of Tiana's journey. But even if the television series will never see the light of day, Anika Noni Rose is looking forward to the special presentation Disney+ is preparing to release based around the character.