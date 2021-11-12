One of Disney’s most iconic princesses is making her move from the bayou to the royal court. As part of their Disney+ Day celebrations, the company has revealed an official first look at Tiana, the all-new animated series serving as a follow-up to 2009’s The Princess and the Frog, where everyone’s favorite New Orleans waitress has become the Princess of Maldonia, taking her on all-new adventures with a magical twist.

The first concept art reveals Tiana embracing the 1920s with style, in a stylish, appropriately green outfit as she dashes across the bow of a ship, magical reflections dancing in the puddles by her feet. While no one knows what the newly-minted princess will get herself up to when Tiana premieres in 2023, the new art hints that the magic that brought her to the love of her life won’t be far behind, propelling her to new heights and adventures for a whole new generation of fans.

Disney’s preview also announced that Stella Meghie will serve as writer and director for the animated series, coming off her work on 2020’s The Photograph, as well as directing episodes of Grown-ish, Insecure, and First Wives Club. Tiana marks another high-profile upcoming project for Meghie, who is also set to direct the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, starring Naomi Ackie and Stanley Tucci.

Tiana is one of many animated series announced during Disney+ Day, which includes a stream of announcements for projects like Cars: On the Road, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and Win or Lose, Pixar’s first-ever original long-form series. The series is also one of a number of upcoming Disney+ projects based on pre-existing Disney films or concepts, including Zootopia+, Rescue Rangers, and of course, the highly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series, premiering sometime next year.

Tiana is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

