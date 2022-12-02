New details have just been announced by The Walt Disney Company, giving further information on the progress and status of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the refitting and restyling of the Splash Mountain attraction which resides both in Walt Disney World in Florida, and Disneyland Park in Anaheim.

The ride's story will take guests to the New Orleans carnival season, as Princess Tiana — hero of The Princess and the Frog — prepares for a one-of-a-kind celebration. Disney has shown concept art of a scene that they describe as the “thrilling moment you first drop into the bayou and encounter some friends both new and familiar". It features Louis the alligator with a jazz band full of critters welcoming guests with Tiana, voiced by the returning Anika Noni Rose, greeting the riders inside the log. Disney Imagineers spent time in New Orleans studying the culture to ensure the rhythm and blues of the ride would be authentic to the Louisiana experience.

Despite the gentle nature of the trip through the Bayou, the 12-minute ride will still end in the same way. Guests will be propelled out the top of what was once known as Chick-a-Pin Hill down a 52ft drop at 45mph - getting absolutely soaked in the process. At the same time, Disney has announced that Splash Mountain will close in its current form for the final time at Walt Disney World on January 23, 2023. The log-flume attraction, hugely popular with guests ever since its opening in October 1992 at the Magic Kingdom (the Disneyland version of the ride first opened in July 1989) was selected for retheming back in 2020.

Splash Mountain gradually became more problematic as time went by. The original ride was themed after a number of stories told by Uncle Remus, who was played by James Baskett in Disney's historically controversial film, Song of the South. Despite the charming nature of the story, telling that of Brer Rabbit leaving his home in the Briar Patch to seek new adventure, before being thrown into the Laughin' Place by Brer Fox and Brer Bear, the links to Song of the South were too strong to continue in this day and age.

Disney has never released Song of the South on home video format in the United States, and it has never been shown on Disney+ either. The film's critics have stated that it portrays plantation life through rose-tinted spectacles and that its portrayal of African Americans is racist. In the wake of the riots surrounding the murder of George Floyd, Disney subsequently announced that they would retheme the ride.

Splash Mountain will close at Walt Disney World on January 23, 2023, to begin the refit. Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open in its new form in late 2024 at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Park.