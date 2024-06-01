The Big Picture Dive into the world of Tiana's Bayou Adventure with a new POV video from Disney.

The ride, based on Princess and the Frog, replaces the former Splash Mountain attraction.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens on June 28.

Disney has just released an official POV video of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the newly rethemed attraction based on The Princess and the Frog, giving fans an in-depth look at the upcoming attraction before its grand opening. This follows a week full of previews and updates, including the latest episode of We Call It Imagineering, which gave fans a glimpse inside the attraction. Additionally, the construction walls around the salt mine structure have been removed, revealing new thematic elements.

Adding to the excitement, a new original song for the attraction, written by Grammy award-winning musician PJ Morton, has arrived on streaming platforms. The story of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will invite guests to Tiana’s Foods, where Tiana is hosting a community party. A mix-up with the band leads to an adventure through the bayou in search of critter virtuosos, promising a musical trip that’s sure to be a recipe for a good time. The attraction officially opens on June 28th at the Magic Kingdom.

Why Splash Mountain Was Controversial

Splash Mountain, the predecessor to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, has a storied history in Disney theme parks. The log-flume ride, which first opened in Disneyland in 1989, was inspired by the animated sequences from Disney's 1946 film Song of the South. The attraction featured animatronics and songs from the movie, taking guests on a lively journey through scenes populated by Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear, culminating in a thrilling drop into the briar patch.

The ride's popularity led to versions being built at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Tokyo Disneyland. However, due to ongoing controversy surrounding Song of the South and its racial insensitivity, Disney announced in June 2020 that Splash Mountain would be reimagined with a theme based on The Princess and the Frog, a beloved Disney film featuring the company’s first Black princess, Tiana.

Song of the South, the film on which Splash Mountain was based, has long been criticized for its portrayal of African Americans and its romanticized view of the post-Civil War South. The film's depiction of plantation life and its use of racial stereotypes have made it a point of contention. As a result, Disney has largely kept the film out of circulation since the 1980s. The reimagining of Splash Mountain to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is part of Disney’s broader effort to create a more inclusive and respectful experience for all guests.

