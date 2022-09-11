The redesign of the Splash Mountain ride in Disney Parks has been a long time coming. Originally based on the controversial film Song of the South, the ride is outdated because of the racist themes there in the film and subsequently included as part of the water ride. So as fans asked for a ride centered around Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, news broke that we'd be getting the redesign of Splash Mountain in the form of Tiana's Bayou Adventure and it looks beautiful! Collider's own Aidan Kelley was in attendance at the D23 Expo to bring us a first-hand look at the new concept art for the ride coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2024.

On stage, Carmen Smith, Charita Carter, and Ted Robledo from Walt Disney Imagineering shared images from the redesign that feature Tiana at the front of a boat, a beautiful new floral exterior to the ride that brings in the glorious look of the Bayou we saw in The Princess and the Frog, and we got a look at the voice cast reprising their roles for the ride! Anika Noni Rose is back as Princess Tiana for the redesign along with Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, and Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie.

This is frankly a long time coming for fans of The Princess and the Frog. The movie, which was released in 2009, was the first time we followed the story of a Black princess, and seeing Tiana come into her own in the film was beautiful. Equally as beautiful is seeing kids meet with Tiana and Naveen in the park during the princess meet and greets. Now for her to have her own ride is what Tiana deserves.

This Princess and the Frog-themed redesign is a perfect fit because the original ride was a highlight of the park and from what the picture show, not much about the thrill at the end of the boat ride changes. You're still falling down the waterfall and into the waiting water below, so the joy that existed with Splash Mountain is still there, but now we get to enjoy the water ride with Tiana as our guide!

This is truly one of the more stunning updates that we've seen concept art for from the parks. And the update is happening in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but we still have a while to wait. It is set to hit the parks in 2024 and while we're barrelling towards 2023 currently, I want to go on Tiana's Bayou Adventure sooner rather than later! Check out the rest of the images from the panel down below.

