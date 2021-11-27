Everyone could use a bit of therapy and this quick look at the new Lin-Manuel Miranda directed tick, tick… BOOM! proves just that. Jonathan (Andrew Garfield) and Karessa (Vanessa Hudgens) perform the song on stage, backed by a full band, to a crowd of people as we see clips cutting in and out of Jonathan and his fiancėe, Susan (Alexandra Shipp) mid-argument turned breakup. Karessa and Jonathan sing what sounds like an upbeat song about a couple’s quarrel and apologize for things that they’ve said to each other in the heat of the moment.

While the song sounds light and jovial, what we see spliced in is a heavy, emotional scene in which Jonathan and Susan are arguing over Jonathan’s reluctance to understand that he has been keeping Susan shut out of his life as his musical’s workshop gets closer and closer. Jonathan explains that the big day is looming on the horizon and he hasn’t been able to write a song in days. As the two go around in circles, Susan reveals that all she really wants is for Jonathan to tell her that he wants her to stay. When he does just that and the two embrace, Susan steps back and asks Jonathan if he is thinking about writing a song about their interaction. Disgusted by this intimate moment turned creative burst, Susan takes off her engagement ring and storms out of Jonathan’s apartment.

tick, tick… BOOM! tells the story of Jonathan, an up-and-coming playwright waiting for his big break which he is hoping will come in the form of a successful musical workshop. The composer is frustrated as he is soon to be turning 30 and believes he has nothing to show for his life which he is sure will be over when he reaches his third decade on Earth. The original musical was written by Jonathan Larson and is an autobiographical story about the late Larson’s life. Possibly known best for his award-winning musical, Rent, Larson first wrote tick, tick… BOOM! in 1990 and originally performed the piece as a one-man show. Later on, stage adaptations would have multiple characters filling in for the other voices. The writer went on to compose Rent, but would never see the success of his groundbreaking show and the film to come years after it as Larson passed away in the early morning hours on the day of Rent’s Off-Broadway preview.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda Details How He Pulled Off ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ Diner Scene

The film adaptation of tick, tick… BOOM! landed in both theaters and on Netflix on November 12 and has gained much praise from fans and critics alike. The film was under the direction of Miranda, a successful playwright in his own right. Most well known for his Broadway hit, Hamilton, Miranda got his first taste of huge success with his 2008 mega-hit, In The Heights. The actor and director credits Larson’s Rent for much of his inspiration behind his own writing.

Check out the full clip below and be sure to get the full story by watching tick, tick… BOOM! from the comfort of your own home or in a theater now.

'Tick, Tick...Boom!': Did Andrew Garfield Really Sing Those Show-Stopping Numbers? “Eight years. And the time keeps ticking.”

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email