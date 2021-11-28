The impact of the story and work of Jonathan Larson on the Broadway community is colossal. Since the opening of Rent in 1996, countless actors, writers, and musicians found their way to musical theater due to either seeing the show in New York, on tour, or just listening to the original Broadway cast recording, and those already firmly entrenched in the theater saw the art form they loved evolve before their eyes. Larson's pop-rock-infused scores changed the soundscape of the musical, to the point where hearing something other than pop-rock on a stage feels like a breath of fresh air. Also, the racial, gender, and sexuality diversity the show presented gave life to so many people on stage that had previously not been given the opportunity to thrive in the traditional musical theater milieu.

Lin-Manuel Miranda unquestionably took up the mantle as Broadway's new rock star composer, with Hamilton becoming the biggest musical since Rent to really make a seismic cultural impact. Miranda is also beloved in the theater community and has taken up the mantle of being the cultural ambassador for Broadway. With Miranda telling Larson's story, he could enlist a cavalcade of Broadway stalwarts, be it luminaries in the community or just workaday folks, to spread throughout his adaptation of Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom! Even outside the supporting cast of Broadway figures like Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, and Judith Light, very rarely does a scene pass by without a cameo from someone in the theater community. Here is a chronicle of every cameo in Tick, Tick...Boom!

Just to show how minuscule these cameos can be, we have two people who could simply be background extras in the opening number "30/90." However, the two men sitting at this diner table are fairly important to Larson's true-life story. Facing towards the camera is actor, Roger Bart, Tony winner for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and nominee for The Producers, who was a fellow waiter at the diner with Larson and participated in the actual workshop of Superbia that is dramatized in the film. Sitting opposite Bart is James C. Nicola, who, from 1988 until this year, served as artistic director of the New York Theatre Workshop where Rent debuted Off-Broadway.

During the number "Boho Days" set at a party at Larson's apartment, he takes a beat to spotlight his two neighbors, Michelle and Gay. Michelle is played by veteran Broadway set designer, Anna Louizos, who has been nominated for three Tony Awards for her work, including the set design for the original production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's first musical, In the Heights. Gay is played by three-time Tony Award-winning producer, Robyn Goodman, two of her Tonys coming from In the Heights winning Best Musical and the revival of Angels in America that starred Tick, Tick...Boom!'s own Andrew Garfield and won Best Revival of a Play. Only tangentially related to Broadway, the number "No More" features Miranda's father, political activist, and strategist, Luis A. Miranda, as a doorman in Michael's (Robin de Jesús) new apartment building.

In the scene where Larson plays a piece in a writers workshop for a panel, the focus is squarely on Stephen Sondheim (the composer and Broadway legend who sadly passed away recently), played by Bradley Whitford. However, the rest of the panel is filled with actual esteemed playwrights and composers. On the top row of seats sits Chad Beguelin (lyricist for The Prom and the new material for Broadway's Aladdin), Matthew Sklar (Beguelin's composing partner on The Prom, The Wedding Singer, and Elf), Stephen Schwartz (legendary composer/lyricist of Wicked, Pippin, and Godspell), Tom Kitt (composer for the Pulitizer Prize-winning Next to Normal and co-composer with Lin-Manuel Miranda for Bring It On: The Musical), Amanda Green (co-composer and lyricist for Hands on a Hard Body and co-lyricist for Bring It On), Jaime Lozano (rising star composer of The Yellow Brick Road), Steven Levenson (screenwriter of the film and Tony-winning book writer of Dear Evan Hansen), and Quiara Alegría Hudes (book writer for Miranda's In the Heights).

The middle row gives us Marc Shaiman (long time stage and screen composer of Hairspray and Sleepless in Seattle), Alex Lacamoire (music director and orchestrator of Hamilton, In the Heights, and Dear Evan Hansen), Georgia Stitt (composer/lyricist of Big Red Sun and Samantha Spade, Ace Detective), Jason Robert Brown (Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist of Parade, The Last Five Years, and The Bridges of Madison Country and husband of Stitt), Dave Malloy (composer and lyricist of Octet and Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Helen Park (co-composer and co-lyricist of KPOP), and Matthew McCollum (composer, lyricist, and book writer of The Ballad of Brightwater).

And the bottom row sits Grace McLean (composer, lyricist, and book writer of In the Green), Eli Bolin (composer for the Documentary Now! episode "Original Cast Album Co-op" and John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch), Jeanine Tesori (Tony-winning composer of Fun Home and Violet), Shaina Taub (acclaimed composer and lyricist of musical adaptations of Twelfth Night and As You Like It), Stephen Trask (composer of Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Joe Iconis (composer of cult musical sensation Be More Chill), Eisa Davis (playwright of Pulitzer finalist Bulrusher and Agatha's Mixtape), and Nick Blaemire (composer and lyricist of notorious Broadway flop Glory Days and appeared as Jonathan in the 2016 Off-Broadway revival of Tick, Tick... BOOM!). That's a lot for a seemingly innocuous crowd shot. Beguelin, Green, Iconis, Malloy, Sklar, and Taub are all previous recipients of the Jonathan Larson Grant for composers.

Then there is the scene that plays like all the superheroes entering the final battle of Avengers: Endgame but for theater nerds. Larson's homage to "Sunday" from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George features a cavalcade of Broadway stars, including Chuck Cooper (Tony-winning Broadway stalwart of 40 years), André de Shields (Tony winner and star of Hadestwon and the original production of The Wiz) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Tony-winning actor from Hamilton and in the closing cast of Rent on Broadway). There's also Joel Grey (Tony and Oscar-winning star of Cabaret and Wicked), Howard McGillin (two-time Tony nominee and holds the distinction as the longest-running Phantom on Broadway in The Phantom of the Opera), and Beth Malone (Tony-nominated star of Fun Home). You'll also see Phylicia Rashad (Tony winner for A Raisin in the Sun and TV legend), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Tony-winning star of Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and Kiss Me, Kate). You can also spot Bebe Neuwirth (Tony-winning star of the revival of Chicago), Bernadette Peters (Tony winner and star of the original Sunday in the Park with George), Chita Rivera (Two-time Tony winner, Broadway dancing legend, and star of the original productions of West Side Story and Chicago)and Phillipa Soo (Tony-nominated star of Hamilton). There are also three stars of the original production of Rent: Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Adam Pascal, and Daphne Rubin-Vega. Lin-Manuel Miranda also gives himself a cameo in this number.

The workshop for Superbia in the film gives us a look at some familiar faces to those entrenched in the theater community who may be less known to the public at large. We have Janet Dacal (current star of the national tour of The Band's Visit), Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Gizel Jiménez (Wicked, Avenue Q), Eddy Lee (current swing at Hamilton), Kenita R. Miller (Once on This Island, Come from Away), Joél Pérez (Fun Home), and Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On: The Musical). Music director Kurt Crowley, a frequent Miranda collaborator, plays the rehearsal pianist for the workshop.

In order to earn some extra cash to hire another musician for his workshop, Jonathan heads to a focus group session. That session is being led by Laura Benanti, Tony-winning star of Gypsy, She Loves Me, and My Fair Lady. The other members of the group are Micaela Diamond (known for playing Babe in The Cher Show), Danielle Ferland (best known as Little Red Riding Hood in the original Broadway production of Into the Woods), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Freestyle Love Supreme and the first person to play Aaron Burr in a Hamilton workshop).

At the presentation of Larson's Superbia, Jonathan's parents Al and Nan show up to see their son's work. They are played by Danny Burstein (newly minted/long overdue Tony winner for Moulin Rouge!) and Judy Kuhn (Tony nominee from Fun Home and the original Les Misérables), who recently appeared on Broadway together as Tevye and Golde in a revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Two cameos, similar to Roger Bart and James C. Nicola's, are in the audience of Larson's stage show of Tick, Tick... BOOM!. First is Christopher Jackson, Tony-nominated star of Miranda's In the Heights (also making a cameo in that film adaptation) and Hamilton. Next, seated beside de Jesús's Michael is Jelani Alladin, star of Disney's Frozen on Broadway and their Broadway hopeful adaptation of Hercules. And last, but certainly not least, comes a voice-only cameo. Though he had been played by Bradley Whitford over the course of the film, the message left on Larson's answering machine praising his workshop of Superbia is the actual Stephen Sondheim.

Lin-Manuel Miranda certainly exhausted his Broadway Rolodex to pepper the world of Jonathan Larson with dozens of people inspired and emboldened by his life and work. Miranda's entire oeuvre is built on a foundation of earnestness and love, and every cameo in this film exists to inject just a little bit more of those two things to honor a man that clearly meant the world to Miranda. Broadway fans get a kick out of seeing every new face, and people fresh to the world of theater gets to see a giant collection of the community's best to help dig deeper into it.

