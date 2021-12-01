Musical theatre is a unique and polarizing genre. While as of late, movie musical adaptations have been all the rage, musical theatre’s original home is the stage. On stage, emotions are exaggerated; acting is bigger, and dialogue being performed in song is to be expected. Theatre makes it easy to suspend disbelief and accept the reality of a world where characters communicate in rhyme, and even arguments are harmonized. Because of the discrepancy between this and most peoples’ reality, translating musicals from stage to screen can be a difficult enough genre jump under normal circumstances. Transforming a small show with just a man at his piano presents even more challenges, but that’s just what Tick, Tick… Boom! has done.

In many ways, Tick, Tick… Boom! is a musical for musical-lovers; a story for theatre people. Tick, Tick… Boom! started out as a “rock monologue” (AKA a one-man rock musical) before being developed into a still small and equally bare-bones three-actor piece. The show is semi-autobiographical, written by playwright and composer, Jonathan Larson, who went on to write the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Rent. Tick, Tick… Boom! is about the turmoil Larson faced when approaching his thirtieth birthday and whether or not he should give up his dream to write musical theatre.

Even more so than others of its genre, a small movie musical about writing musicals had the capacity to fall flat for audiences; there was a lot of potential for not fitting the scope of the big screen. Yet in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film directorial debut, his bold choices mesh together elements that are an ode to musical theatre with the more intimate, realistic elements of a drama for the big screen. This allows the film to strike a chord between theatre and real life. This line between naturalism and theatricality is walked with a delicacy rarely seen in movie musicals in this way.

Songs are being written and performed as part of the plot while others are being sung in place of dialogue á la classic musicals. To accomplish this, the film follows two parallel worlds: Jonathan performing Tick, Tick… Boom! on stage and a gritty, naturalistic narrative following Jonathan’s life in the time leading up to writing Tick, Tick… Boom!. Some songs appear in the musical within a musical while some are pared back to feel more organic and others are made into big, theatrical overtures. They all act together to help audiences suspend disbelief surrounding the dialogue that’s being sung and allow songs to complement a story about music persevering and the unstoppable ticking of the clock.

Tick, Tick… Boom! opens with what looks like ‘90s video footage of Jonathan (Andrew Garfield) at his piano before he appears performing the opening song on stage accompanied by two singers, just as he would’ve been in the three-person cast version of the stage musical. This sets the scene that much of the movie will be presented like a filmed version of the musical on stage and prepares the audience for atypical storytelling via a kind of meta-musical.

The narrative then introduces viewers to the storyline about Jonathan’s life. During a party Jonathan throws for his girlfriend, Susan (Alexandra Shipp), he starts patting a beat with his hands on the wall and the couch where he’s sitting. He and his friends drunkenly sing “Boho Days”: a song about the bohemian New York City lifestyle of the starving artist that they live. The song is pared down and shortened from the original version, and the casual, a cappella arrangement makes for a smooth, thoughtful transition to diegetic songs as a part of real life, rather than a performance.

It exists in a space somewhere between diegetic and non-diegetic: the song is performed like in a traditional musical, but it makes sense that these particular characters would be singing in this setting. And, it does so with little need to suspend one’s disbelief and an almost complete lack of impetus for the ever-popular musical theatre critique, “Why are these characters singing instead of just talking?” Not only does this subtly prepare audiences for a switch to a full-fledged musical, but it also supplements what’s explained in the song.

Other songs were similarly tweaked to make for a more functional genre jump. The film paid close attention to whether or not each song would resonate in a movie. “Sunday,” a song about Jonathan’s day job at a diner, was once a song that was sung by one man at a piano but transformed into a comically theatrical choral piece. The song is born out of rhythms and conversations taking place in the diner and pauses to let Jonathan break out into song, soon conducting the entire choir of diner patrons before the walls collapse, and Jonathan leads the music to swell. This dreamy scene is proudly tongue-in-cheek. It’s the biggest number in the film, and it takes advantage of the capability of scope that film has and theatre lacks.

Some scenes pair theatrical elements like big choreography and dance numbers with film-exclusive tools like unique editing and quick cuts to different locations. Viewers aren’t pushed into a world where thoughts and dialogue are sung; rather, they’re invited to wade into it. Songs that would translate less smoothly to a not-so-classic movie musical were altered or shaped into different genres like Green Green Dress, which plays from the speakers in Jonathan’s room or Play Game, which is performed by Tariq Trotter in a music video playing on a television in a store window.

The two characters that accompanied Jonathan in the latter stage version, Susan and Michael (Robin de Jesús), occupy the film both on the stage with Jonathan and his piano and in the narrative world. These characters that were mostly told from Jonathan’s perspective in the play transformed into fully fleshed-out characters and made space for more showing and less telling. Two of Jonathan’s mentors, famous musical theatre composer, Stephen Sondheim (who passed away just two weeks after the movie’s release at age 91, and played by Bradley Whitford in the film), and Jonathan’s agent, Rosa (Judith Light), also grew from mere mentions in the original version to characters helping to propel Jonathan’s life forward. A full cast of characters filling out the narrative helps to build a realistic, relatable world for this story to unfold in.

Even with the addition of many new characters, this will always be a story about Jonathan’s life, and Andrew Garfield’s performance also played a large hand in making this film adaptation tick. Garfield is an acclaimed movie star, but he also has theatre credits under his belt including a successful Broadway run in Angels In America. Garfield uses this mix of skills to bridge a gap between musical theatre performance and film acting. He walks a line between embodying the real Jonathan Larson’s movements, body language, and eccentricities perfectly while also giving him heart, depth, and a performance fit for close-ups and intimate attention.

For a film about a genius with music and thoughts bumping around his mind and changing shape, Tick, Tick… Boom!’s interpretation of a musical within a musical is the perfect form for this tale to take. A musical is probably the best way to tell a story about musicals, but thanks to the strong directorial choices in Tick, Tick… Boom!, this story now reaches a whole new audience.

