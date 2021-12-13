It's easy to get wrapped up in the glitz and pizzaz when watching a movie musical. But before the cameras roll, it's hardly ever a glamor fest. And as a new Tick, Tick...Boom! behind-the-scenes clip illustrates, that hardwork makes the end product seem even more marvelous.

The cinematic adaptation of Rent composer/playwright Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical - focusing on the struggles of striving to be a hyper-creative up-and-coming artist in New York City - has drawn rave reviews from critics and the viewing public. As Collider's own Matt Goldberg wrote, "While it takes some time for the themes of the movie to really cohere, you can’t deny the film’s big, beating heart of young ambition, fear, and unabashed love for the world of musical theater. With Andrew Garfield giving a stunning performance at the film’s center, Tick, Tick…Boom! is a captivating tribute to an artist working to discover his voice."

A new clip posted by Netflix showcases, the action before director Lin-Manuel Miranda calls "Action!" can seem less like grand showpieces and more like quiet, almost intimate moments in large sets.

RELATED: ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ Review: Andrew Garfield Is Extraordinary in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tribute to Jonathan LarsonThe video features an array of moments with actors taking practice runs before the actual filming begins. Stars Andrew Garfield and Robin de Jesús work on their running lifts and playfully and silently rehearse the dance steps in the lobby for "No More." Director Miranda oversees the sidewalk shoot of the hip-hop number "Play Game." Vanessa Hudgens essentially sings to an empty room while setting up for "Come to Your Senses." And Garfield goes through his conducting choreography with his masked chorus of singers in a green screen-backed dinner set, before filming the explosive and uplifting "Sunday." Each clip is proceeded by the actual end-product movie footage, emphasizing how much movie magic has been applied to reach the final product.

Just as Larson's original one-man-show version of Tick, Tick...Boom! blossomed into a full musical after his death, the movie version expands his original vision even further. And seeing these tiny behind-the-scenes moments grow into something spectacular seems to be a fitting thematic parallel. Watch the behind-the-scenes clip below:

