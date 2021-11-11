Critical reactions have dropped for Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut Tick, Tick...Boom!, which arrives in select theaters tomorrow. The film is an adaptation of Jonathan Larson's musical by the same name, which first debuted off-off-Broadway in 1990 before making its way to off-Broadway and a US Tour in the early 2000s, following Larson's tragic death. Tick, Tick...Boom! is an autobiographical story about an aspiring composer named Jon who is questioning living in New York City in the early 1990s. In the lead-up to his thirtieth birthday, Jon is struck by self-doubt and fears about his lacking achievements, which leads him to question if he chose the wrong career path. On top of existential dread, Jon starts to feel pressure from his girlfriend Susan—who dreams of a life beyond the city limits and teaching ballet to wealthy kids—and his friend Michael—who has already abandoned the performing arts world for financial security.

Larson's sudden death in 1996 left shockwaves throughout the Broadway community, but his legacy remains alive through the critically acclaimed musical Rent, which he was in production for at the time of his death. Tick, Tick...Boom! has always had a reverential and somewhat somber feel about it, given what an intimate picture it paints of Larson's life a mere six years before his death, and based on the social media reactions, it seems Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast have perfectly captured the magic of the musical.

Andrew Garfield stars as Jon, alongside Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens. Tick, Tick...Boom! written by Steven Levenson and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment, Julie Oh, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film will appear in select theaters on November 12th, before premiering on Netflix on November 19th. Check out some of the early reactions below.

First off, here's what Collider's own Steve Weintraub had to say about Tick, Tick...Boom!:

Another journalist echoed a similar sentiment, saying that Andrew Garfield completely disappeared into the role.

While many of the reactions levied praised for the entire cast, it seems like the general consensus among critics and journalists alike is that Andrew Garfield gives a "tour-de-force" of a performance that will more than likely land him on the nomination list during awards season.

Other critics focused on the soundtrack and choreography of Tick, Tick...Boom!.

With only nine reviews logged into Rotten Tomatoes—and a 100% rating—at the time of publication, it seems like Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom! is going to be a hit among critics and journalists. We'll keep updating as more reactions start to roll in.

