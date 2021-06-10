Netflix has released the first official trailer and poster for the upcoming movie Tick, Tick... Boom! starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda in his feature debut for the streaming service. The movie was previously teased in a Netflix sizzle reel announcing its 2021 film slate, and now we have our first look at the movie adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, best known for creating the Broadway musical Rent.

The movie follows the character of Jon, a theater composer who pays the bills by waiting tables at a diner in 90s NYC while inwardly dreaming of writing the next great American musical. In the days leading up to a showcase of his work and a performance that could make or break his career, Jon's also starting to feel the pressure from multiple sides, including his girlfriend Susan — who dreams of a life beyond city limits — and his friend Michael — who left the art world for a job that offers him more financial security.

In addition to Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom! stars Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens. The film is written by Steven Levenson and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment, Julie Oh, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tick, Tick... Boom! premieres in select theaters and on Netflix in fall 2021. Watch the teaser trailer below:

Here's the official plot synopsis for Tick, Tick... Boom!:

On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.

