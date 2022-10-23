He also talks about writing the script for Roberts and Clooney and how he wouldn’t have made the movie if they had said no.

With Ticket to Paradise now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with writer-director director Ol Parker to talk about making his romantic comedy. In the film, Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences to stop their lovestruck daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying someone she just met (Maxime Bouttier). As you might expect, things do not go according to plan. The film also stars Billie Lourd as Dever’s best friend from college, Lucas Bravo as Robert’s love interest, alongside Rowan Chapman, Sean Lynch, Romi Paulier, and Murran Kain.

During the interview, Parker revealed why filming the dancing and beer pong scene with Roberts and Clooney was “the best working that I've had,” how he wrote the script for them and what would have happened if they had said no, what it was like in the editing room, how he likes to direct actors on set, and what he’s working on now.

COLLIDER: Let me start with congratulations on your movie.

OL PARKER: Thanks very much. Appreciate that.

Listen, George and Julia, they're movie stars. They're selective with what they do. What is it like, actually getting the phone call, or the Zoom meeting, or whatever it may be, when they actually say, "Yeah, we're going to do this."

PARKER: It was extraordinary, and in this case, it was particularly high stakes, because I wrote it for them. It was conceived for them, and written for them. And then I sent it to both of them at the same time, which you never do, because then if one of them passes, the other one will get insecure, and pass as well. Do you know what I mean? But I sent it to both of them going, "This only works if it's the pair of you, and I'm not going to make the movie otherwise." So, it was really high stakes, even higher than normal. But in a way, that's a kind of nice get-out for me, because obviously they're going to pass, and then I could go, "Oh what a shame. I don't have to make the movie. I can just imagine it in my head, and that'll be great." So it was terrifying to get the call, that it was subject to another call. It was terrifying.

You've done, obviously, other projects.

PARKER: I have.

Did you find that this was the one, that more friends and family were begging you, to visit you on set?

PARKER: Yeah, except that it was in Australia, with a two-week quarantine, so no one could come. And so yes, everybody wants to come, and they bring lots of press, and their friends, and journalists wanted to come. But nobody could. We were just in a tunnel. We vanished, I vanished for six months. So I left home.

Like everyone, I love the beer pong scene, and them dancing. I know everyone talks about it. But I'm curious, what is it like directing that scene?

PARKER: It's amazing. It was the best night, the best working that I've had, and I did Mamma Mia. Like, I put Sharon in a helicopter, and this was even more fun than that. It was amazing. I had a mic, a radio control thing to talk to all the different cameramen, because you know you don't have long, but obviously they've got energy, but you don't have that long to try and capture it. But I think it wasn't attached to anything. I think, like Sid Vicious' bass. They just used to unplug it. So he would just play whatever rubbish, and then take care of it, and no one would ever know how bad he was. And I think I was shouting go left, pan left, focus on Julia, and no one did anything that I said. So it was great for me. I just panicked and shouted.

I'm always curious about the editing, because that's where it all comes together. So how did this film possibly change in the editing room, in ways you did not expect?

PARKER: To be honest, very little. It came out okay. It came out quite smooth. It got a little shorter. You lose things that don't work, and also you realize how good they are, so you realize you've overwritten. Do you know what I mean? You realize that you've given them lines to explain something that they're so good at just showing you, that you don't need the line of explanation. So it tightened, but it didn't radically. I think we were ready for it to change. But yeah, it was okay. It worked out all right.

Image via Universal

I mean, you've obviously directed many people, very famous actors, but what kind of direction on set do you like to give an actor, when you need something different? Are you a few words? Are you having full on conversations?

PARKER: Different actors. You try and vary it. There are very needy actors that need you to intervene and be quite stern, or be whatever. And there are actors that you just, you know, George, I would give that to. That was my main note to him. Every now and then, just do that, and you get too big. But then, just different actors, it varies. But I mean, in general with these guys, they so know what they're doing, that I'm just there to laugh, and appreciate, and go, "Maybe try this one." And they'll try it, and it's better the way they did it the first time.

I am definitely curious if you put it in your contract, that you would get a piece of the residuals of all the people going to Bali, after seeing this movie.

PARKER: You know what? No, I don't. And I didn't even go to Bali myself. I mean it's shot in Australia. I thought, because obviously you'll see, my movie's not going to happen. So I thought at least I'd get two research trips out of it to Bali. But I still haven't been. So extraordinarily, because of the pandemic, we weren't able to go. We had a crew shooting there, so they were shooting backdrops, and we were CGI-ing them in. Listen, if people go great, amazing. Bali's had a really tough time. So if we can help in any way, regather and research, then that would be brilliant.

People want to make movies with you, so this might not apply. But, if you could get the financing to make anything you want, what would you make, and why?

PARKER: God, that's terrifying. My next film, it's always the next one. So another thing, I've written a movie, that I think is going to happen next spring, but the money's not totally certain. Obviously you always want more money, because you want more time. It's not like, "I'm done. It's not my money." But that gives you more time, and more space, and more room to create. So I'd like the money to come together for that one, please. That would be nice.

I think it'll happen.

PARKER: Thank you.

I'm putting good positive things.

PARKER: I appreciate that.

On that note, congrats on the movie.

PARKER: Thanks very much.

I know it's going to be a hit.

PARKER: Thank you, I appreciate that.