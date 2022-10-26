After exceeding box office expectations with its opening weekend, Universal and Working Title's Ticket to Paradise has breezed past the $100 million dollar mark at the worldwide box office. Taking into account Tuesday's haul, the movie is now at $20.6 million domestic and $81.9 million international for a worldwide gross of $102.5 million.

The film had already marked the highest domestic opening weekend since 2015 for star George Clooney (with Tomorrowland), and 2017 for his opposite number, Julia Roberts (since appearing in Wonder). The reunion between the Ocean's Eleven stars has proven a huge hit with more mature audiences, and it carries with it an A-CinemaScore, with a further Audience Score of 87% positive on Rotten Tomatoes. Universal believes the film will continue to perform thanks to strong word-of-mouth.

The film was released early overseas, firstly in Australia on September 15 before the United Kingdom followed five days later. Universal's plan to place the film as counter-programming against DC's superhero blockbuster Black Adam looks to have paid off handsomely. The movie had opened this weekend in 3,543 North American theaters with an average take of $4,612 per theater.

Image Via Universal

Director Ol Parker had been chosen for the film due to his previous successes with films like the sleeper hit The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. However, his biggest victory to date still remains Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again which also skewed 35 and older, and passed $400 million at the worldwide box office. His positive return for Universal working with A-listers has justified his hiring, and may see him find a similar niche to his peers such as Nancy Meyers who have had great success with light-hearted films, aimed at more mature audiences.

The plot of the movie revolves around a former husband and wife, who married young and regretted their choice before splitting up in acrimonious circumstances. When their daughter jets off to Bali and falls in love with a local, they hatch a plan to stop her from making the same mistakes they did when they were younger. Kaitlyn Dever co-stars as their daughter, alongside Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, and Lucas Bravo. Collider's Emma Kiely said of their performances: "Julia Roberts and George Clooney are having the time of their lives and there has to be something said for that."

The film is due to be released on Peacock 45 days after its theatrical debut, and is currently playing in theaters. You can check out the trailer for the movie below: