Next year, HBO's hit video game adaptation The Last of Us will return with Season 2, tackling the events of Naughty Dog's acclaimed sequel and thus introducing Kaitlyn Dever as the series' most polarizing character, Abby. Before she takes on the hardened survivor and nemesis to Bella Ramsey's Ellie, one of her previous films is surging in popularity over at Prime Video. The 2022 rom-com Ticket to Paradise, which sees her join the reunited fan-favorite couple George Clooney and Julia Roberts, has risen to the seventh spot on the streamer's global movie charts just behind the recent hit Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine feature The Idea of You.

Directed by Ol Parker, Ticket to Paradise stars Dever as Lily Collins, the daughter of two bitterly divorced parents (Clooney and Roberts) who, after missing her tour boat back from Bali, hits it off with a seaweed farmer (Maxime Bouttier). Despite her promising future law career, they make plans to get married just a month after meeting each other and the film follows the parents as they scramble to interrupt it. David and Georgia reluctantly agree to work together and rush to Bali to protect their daughter from what they see as a mistake. However, planning sabotage as a couple also reminds them why they fell for each other in the first place, complicating their feelings as they weigh what's right.

Dever's star has only continued to rise in Hollywood since Ticket to Paradise, as she's also shone in series like Dopesick, Justified, and Last Man Standing. More recently, she took on roles in Dan Levy's directorial debut Good Grief, Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins, and Brian Duffield's alien invasion flick No One Will Save You. Working with icons like Clooney and Roberts was intimidating, but, in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the time, she said they contributed to the fun, accommodating feeling on set that ultimately made the film a better experience for her. She said:

"I think the two of them really made sure that everybody was having a good time and having fun. And that was a big priority, I think, for both of them. And everybody is nervous to meet them because of their background and their careers that they've both had. That's a scary, nerve-wracking feeling, to be in their presence. But they never ever made anybody feel nervous or they always welcomed everybody in. I guess moving forward in my career, I think just remembering that part of it, that having a good time on set is the most important thing. And that's always what I try to do on all of my jobs, is to work with good and nice people. Because then why are we doing this? And then I did notice that Julia meditates a lot on set. I do know that about her. And I think that that's a really important-"

'Ticket to Paradise' Was a Financial Success Too

The romantic comedy didn't curry much favor with critics at an unfavorable 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the 87% audience score showed that viewers still got plenty of enjoyment out of seeing Clooney and Roberts back together. That held true at the box office, where Ticket to Paradise raked in a $168.7 million worldwide haul in a major victory for traditional rom-coms on the big screen. Batman: Caped Crusader executive producer Daniel Pipski helped Parker pen the screenplay for his smash hit feature, which also saw Dever, Roberts, and Clooney joined by Billie Lourd and Lucas Bravo.

