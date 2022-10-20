Ticket to Paradise, Universal Pictures' much-anticipated romantic comedy, is finally coming to the big screen. It was written and directed by Ol Parker, who is no stranger to the genre with his previous directorial credits in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Imagine Me & You.

A genre that misses its classics can always benefit from the industry's heavyweights hitting the screen, and when it comes to leading roles, it can’t get much bigger than George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

On one hand, Roberts holds an Oscar, a BAFTA award, and three Golden Globes. She’s undoubtedly part of the rom-com royalty, having starred in some of the most acclaimed films of the genre with Pretty Woman and Notting Hill, among many others. Clooney, on the other, is a four-time Golden Globe, two-time Oscar, and one-time BAFTA winner. While he’s not afraid to take on projects such as The Thin Red Line or Gravity, he has also shown a more light-hearted side in rom-coms including One Fine Day and Intolerable Cruelty.

Not only does Ticket to Paradise star two of the most renowned names in Hollywood, but they also serve as executive producers. And in addition to their outstanding individual talent, both Roberts and Clooney have already proven their on-screen chemistry as they’ve worked together on films like Money Monster and Ocean's Eleven, just to name a few. The cast is rounded out by rising talents Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) and Maxime Bouttier (Meet Me After Sunset), plus Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris) and Billie Lourd (American Horror Story) in smaller roles.

Here we share further details regarding what the film is about, when and where to watch it, and some other love stories to binge while you wait for Ticket to Paradise to premiere.

When Does Ticket to Paradise Release in Theaters?

While it has already premiered in some countries like Australia and the United Kingdom since September, US viewers have to wait a little longer to watch the film.

It’s almost there though since Ticket to Paradise arrives in US theaters on October 21, 2022. You can visit the film's official website to see showtimes near you.

When Will Ticket to Paradise Be on Streaming?

Viewers in the United States who can't go watch Ticket to Paradise at the movies will be able to stream it on the Peacock platform about 45 days after its big-screen debut.

This means the film will likely be available online in early December 2023.

Will Ticket to Paradise Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

When you want to take a movie home, keep in mind they're usually released around 12 to 16 weeks after the premiere in movie theaters.

There’s no reason for Ticket to Paradise to be the exception, and it could be available on DVD and Blu-ray anytime around January or February 2023.

What Is Ticket to Paradise About?

The story begins with, David (Clooney), and Georgia’s (Roberts) daughter, Lily's (Dever) soon-to-be wedding in Bali to fiancé Gede (Bouttier). Now divorced, the future bride’s parents believe their daughter is making a big mistake -- just like they did back in the day -- and travel each on their own to try to stop her, initially unaware that they both have the same plan.

They may not stand each other at the beginning, but perhaps a common goal will water down the long-standing feud and bring them together in an unexpected way. For her part, Lily knows her parents' track record and asks them to behave with her special day just around the corner. Of course, these carry on with their plan anyway.

Like any great film of its kind, romance is at the heart of the story -- but the twist of family drama and countless laughs are sure to come as well.

Watch the Ticket to Paradise Trailer Now

Universal Pictures put up the Ticket to Paradise trailer on its YouTube channel in late June, so rom-com fans have been expecting the release for a few months now. Haven't watched it yet? You can find it below.

More Romantic Movies Like Ticket to Paradise

For those who think there's nothing quite like the old-school rom-com, releases like Ticket to Paradise are certainly exciting.

While this new Ol Parker film arrives in the U.S., consider bingeing the following love stories to lighten the wait:

Blue Jay - Starring Sarah Paulson as Amanda and Mark Duplass as Jim, Blue Jay is definitely not comedy, but the romantic bit is profound and undeniable. It tells the story of the fortuitous encounter between two old high school sweethearts, who spend time together again as they remember why they fell for each other. For those seeking tales about reviving the flame of love, this film is essential.

Set it Up - What this film has in common with Ticket to Paradise is that, in both, the protagonists join forces with a common goal. But while in Set It Up they seek to bring two people together, in Ticket to Paradise they try to tear them apart. Set it Up stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, with none other than Lucy Liu in a supporting role.

My Best Friend's Wedding - If you want more of Julia Roberts, this is one of her must-watch romantic comedies. With an Oscar nomination for Best Score, My Best Friend's Wedding follows Julianne, a young Julia Roberts determined to steal her best friend's heart, with whom she realizes she is in love, a few days before his wedding.

Up in the Air - If, on the other hand, you're a George Clooney fan, this is a romance movie starring the iconic actor. Directed by Jason Reitman (Juno), Up in the Air is about businessman Ryan Bingham (Clooney) as he meets Alex, the woman of his dreams played by the dreamy Vera Farmiga. However, not everything is a bed of roses as love could get in the way of his career and, even worse, his frequent flyer miles.